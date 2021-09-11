 SpartanMag - JFQ Lending V-Cast: Comp and PK on win over Youngstown St.
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 20:30:06 -0500') }} football Edit

JFQ Lending V-Cast: Comp and PK on win over Youngstown St.

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State had an explosive offensive performance for the second week in a row as the Spartans rolled 42-14 in the home opener against Youngstown State.

Afterward, SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni and associate editor Paul Konyndyk touched upon the big storylines including a large crowd in Spartan Stadium for the first time since the 2019 season.

SpartanMag.com subscribers can access the latest JFQ Lending V-Cast here.

