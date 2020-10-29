 SpartanMag - JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast: More Michigan Week, plus Izzo
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 22:50:24 -0500') }} football Edit

JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast: More Michigan Week, plus Izzo

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss the biggest issues facing Michigan State football ahead of Saturday's game at Michigan, and also compare hoops notes after Tom Izzo's latest basketball press conference.

SpartanMag members can access the JFQ Lending SpartanMag.com V-Cast HERE:

Not yet a SpartanMag member? Give us a trial run!

Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership! CLICK HERE to get started.

Use Promo Code: GoGreen

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}