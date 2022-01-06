Jeremy Fears discusses his commitment to Michigan State

Jeremy Fears Jr. announced his commitment to MSU live on ESPN2 following his nationally ranked La Porte (IN) La Lumiere's win over Greenville (SC) Legacy Early College. La Lumiere won the game with ease, the final score being 74-46. Fears posted 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals in the game.

The No. 41 overall player in the country, Jeremy Fears Jr. committed to Michigan State with the other finalist being Illinois and Michigan. He also held offers from Gonzaga, Auburn, Indiana, Xavier, and many more.

“It is best for me to get my recruitment out of the way and do it now,” Fears said on ESPN2.

“With that being said I will commit to Michigan State," the first commit in the Michigan State 2023 class announced.

“Michigan State has always been a dream school and Tom Izzo has always been one of my favorite coaches,” Fears said. “It fits my style of play. Tom Izzo is a great person. I talk to him almost every other day and he wants to see the best for me and my family.”

As far as what he will bring to the Spartans:

“I will bring defense, going hard everyday, competitiveness and a winning mentality,” Fears said.