EAST LANSING, Mich. - La’Darius Jefferson was listed as the No. 2 running back on Michigan State’s depth chart released at this morning’s press conference, but the sophomore running back had apparently already made his decision not to practice or play with the Spartans any longer.

News broke three hours after the press conference that Jefferson had entered his name in the portal, which means he is leaving the program and won’t play Michigan State again, according to two sources.

He joins Connor Heyward, who decided after game four to enter the transfer portal but didn’t announce it until after he sat out game five against Indiana. In playing fewer than five games, Heyward preserves the ability to redshirt this year and retain junior status at his next college. Jefferson, having seen action in six games after playing in games against Indiana and Ohio State, could have retained sophomore status for next year if he had made this decision by Sept. 27. Instead, he will be a junior the next time he suits up, and it won’t be for Michigan State.

WHAT IT MEANS: Michigan State might not miss Jefferson - as long as MSU’s top running back, Elijah Collins, and the new second-stringer, Anthony Williams, remain healthy.

But if Michigan State suddenly takes on some tweaks and pulls at the running back position, the departures of Jefferson and Heyward could carry a toll.

Jefferson’s role diminished this year as Collins overtook Jefferson and Heyward to become the feature back in mid-September.

Jefferson has just 19 carries on the year, averaging 1.3 yards per attempt. Jefferson (6-1, 229, Soph., Muskegon) ranked third on the team last year in rushing with 255 yards on 78 carries.

With Heyward sitting out the Indiana game on Sept. 28, Jefferson’s workload didn’t increase. He carried only two times, for a net of 4 yards. He was stopped on a slow-developing, fourth-and-one outside zone play in the first half.

Last weekend at Ohio State, Jefferson had only one carry for no yards. Williams had three carries for a net of 2 yards. Collins had 12 carries for 63 yards.

Jefferson played 12 snaps against Ohio State.

Jefferson was regarded as a better pass protector than Collins last year, and that’s a big reason why Jefferson was activated to play as a freshman last year while Collins redshirted. But Collins improved his pass protection skills for the 2019 season and proved to be the best natural running back in the stable.

Jefferson had three receptions on the year, including a dazzling 18-yarder in the opener against Tulsa. But he was never able to carve out a regular role.

These departures have left Michigan State thin at running back. Williams becomes the undisputed No. 2 at this time. True freshman Brandon Wright made the travel squad for the first time, last weekend, at Ohio State. Dantonio said Wright was a back-up on various special teams, and could have been needed in that capacity.

Now, Wright (6-2, 223, Euclid, Ohio) will likely begin to prepare in practice with the starters, in case of emergency. Michigan State will want Wright to retain redshirt status. If he plays four or fewer games in the remainder of the season, he will be considered a redshirt freshman next year.

Walk-on Alante Thomas has two carries on the year and is in line to take third-string reps as well.