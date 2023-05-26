Jay'Quan Bostic trimmed his laundry list of offers down to a top 13 this afternoon. He currently has one official visit set and is in the process of scheduling several more.

Michigan:

"Michigan made the cut because the facilities are really nice. They coach kids to play at a high level. They play fast, physical and it's just a great school to go to."

Michigan State:

"Michigan State is always showing love. They come to the school like every two weeks. I feel like they have potential and are on the come up. That team is going to get better and better as the years go."

Miami:

"The U, Their facilities are crazy. Also, it's Miami and the weather is great. That Florida life would be different - A Cincinnati guy going to Florida would be crazy. The wide receiver coach offered me at Toledo and then came back and offered me at Miami, he's a real dude."

Purdue:

"The safety coach, coach OB (Grant O'Brien) has been on me since he first got to Purdue and I like that about him. He said that he develops guys, I could play as a true freshman as long as I come on campus and do what I need to do and that is what I like to hear."

Kentucky:

"That's VC coach Vince (Vince Marrow). He took a chance on me back in the day and he's been watching me for a long time. He's been coming to the school here and there and he is just a real guy for real. I love the way Marrow coaches, coach (Mark) Stoops is a good head coach, the safeties coach has been rocking with me too. They have a nice campus and the fan base is really nice too."

West Virginia:

"Coach (Jordan) Wesley offered me back during season. He's been telling me that we need this kid from day one. He wants to get me up there and I scheduled an official visit for June 9-11, so I'm going to see how it is. West Virginia is like the only team, you are famous down there with no pro team around or any of that. It's West V and the fan base is crazy."

Georgia Tech:

"Georgia Tech is in Atlanta and that is just a great place to live. There is a lot to do down there and my family is from Georgia. The receivers coach is a good coach and it all just stands out to me."

Cincinnati:

"Hometown hero. I love UC because that is where I am from. I'm born and raised Cincinnati. Coach (Kerry) Coombs is a good dude - He takes chances on kids, wants to see them develop and get to the next level. Coach (Bryan) Brown, the defensive coordinator, came from Louisville and he's been a good recruiting coach and stays on top of the kids."

Pitt:

"Coach (Randy) Bates has been my guys since day one. He thinks I would be a great fit back there in the secondary. He's a great coach and when you get two picks you get a pair of Jordan's so I like that too. They also share a facility with the Steelers and I like that about them too."

Illinois:

"Illinois with coach Charlie (Bullen), we were just about to get on the phone to set up an official visit. They just had a first-round draft pick and I just feel like he will develop you to be the best man on and off the field."

Duke:

"Duke is a great school and education is big to me. I just feel like if I go to Duke, get a great education and ball out, that you are going to get recognized."

Syracuse:

"The wide receivers coach, coach (Michael) Johnson is a real dude. He came in to see me this week. He explained how he will put his resume up on the table against anybody. I believe him, I believe in him and I feel like he could get me to the next level if I chose Syracuse."

Boston College:

"The corner coach tells me how he develops kids on and off the field. Its bigger than football out there and they are a family. They have nice facilities, a nice campus and great academics making it good all around. I feel like that is a program that will continue to get better."