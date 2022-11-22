East Lansing, Mich. – Amidst the disappointment of a 5-6 season, player development is easy to overlook. Several Michigan State players are, however, making steady improvement, and many of those rising players on offense are youngsters with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman is having a monster year for the Spartans. At 6-foot-4, 215, Coleman has been a consistent playmaker for quarterback Payton Thorne. He has 50 receptions for 700 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, and is coming off one of his best games as a Spartan.

“He is obviously still very young,” offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said. “How he has grown this year and he continues to improve. Last week a bunch of opportunities came his way, and he stepped up and made the plays. Now he has been it a full year, even from camp to now when I look at him, he is a completely different player. Really excited about his future. I think the sky is the limit for him.”

At this stage in his development, it is the little things that can set Coleman apart.

“I think its just refining the skills and continuing to learn and grow in the position,” Johnson said. “I like his ball skills and he has great physicality at times in run game. It’s all of those little nuances. Route running is really a skill, and releases. We’ve seen growth, but I think there is always room for more.”

Elsewhere at receiver, Germie Bernard (6-1, 200) has been in the rotation all season. Fellow freshman Tyrell Henry (6-0, 175) has carved out a role as a return man.

The future of the offensive line looks brighter with the recent level play from left tackle Brandon Baldwin (6-7, 315), who is improving from week to week. The same thing is true of redshirt freshman right guard Geno VanDeMark (6-5, 325), who made the most of his first career start last weekend.

Baldwin opened the season as Michigan State’s starting left tackle after a training camp injury to Jarrett Horst. He returned to the starting lineup after a loss at Michigan and has made steady improvement since that time. VanDeMark moved into the starting lineup at right guard after injuries to seniors Matt Carrick and Brian Greene.

"Brandon has done a tremendous job, he has stepped in and done very well, so I am excited about him,” Johnson said. “Geno, four or five games ago played a half, and then got a little bit banged up. He came back and has done very well, especially with his first start. I am really pleased with Brandon and Geno. They’ve done a nice job. Stepped in at a time of need, and I think that really springboards moving forward.”

VanDeMark is not the only redshirt freshman offensive lineman to have gotten work for Michigan State from the midway point of the season onward. Both Kevin Wigenton (6-5, 315) and Ethan Boyd (6-7, 325) have gotten a taste of game reps. Boyd has played at right tackle, and Wigenton has gotten snaps at right guard.

“Kevin hasn’t had as many reps, but when he’s been in there, he has taken advantage of it,” Johnson said.

Back-up quarterback Noah Kim (6-2, 185) and true freshman Katin Houser (6-3, 215) have impressed Johnson with their play during practice in recent weeks. Kim has shown himself to be a quality back-up when pressed into game play this season. Houser continues to show an improved understanding of the Michigan State offense.

“I am really excited about those guys,” Johnson said. “They have continued to work and grind. I’ve really felt like in the last six weeks, I’ve seen jumps with both of them that have really been positive. It’s a good room we’ve got. They are two really good, young talented players. I am looking forward to the future with them as well.”

Johnson would like to see both Kim and Houser compete at a level during spring football that elevates the entire room.

“I think there is always a competition,” Johnson said. “Everybody says it, but there is always a competition and it is going to be fun moving forward. That is why each day those guys have to come in and perform. They are all up to the challenge.”

Redshirt freshman Hampton Fay (6-5, 220) is settling into the tight end position after beginning his season at quarterback and spending a few weeks at linebacker.

“Hamp is awesome,” Johnson said. “We just felt with his skillset, his size and his ability to run, we though Hamp could be one of those guys. He has had a few lingering things from a physical standpoint that have set him back, but he has been awesome. I think that he’s got a bright future. He wants to participate and contribute. We just felt like he could help our team be better. Hamp was all for that, and I am excited about his future. He can definitely be a great contributor for us.”

Running back Harold Joiner (6-4, 220) is doing his best to help Michigan State manufacture depth at defensive back.

“Another situation where we are trying to see,” Johnson said. “He is a big, athletic person that runs well and we are trying to see how he can best help the team. We are excited about him as well.”















