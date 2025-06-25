Jase Richardson goes to Orlando Magic in first round of 2025 NBA Draft

After one highly successful campaign under head coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State in 2024-2025, guard Jase Richardson is now headed to the NBA. The Orlando Magic selected Richardson with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Entering East Lansing with little NBA Draft hype this past season, Richardson quickly grabbed attention of both fans and scouts during his lone season at MSU by averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals, while shooting 41.2% from 3-point distance.

After he earned a starting spot in the team’s rotation in the middle of the season, Richardson averaged just over 16 points per game. He received Big Ten All-Freshman and third-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts.

Richardson helped lead the Spartans to a 30-7 overall record, including a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play, as Michigan State captured an outright Big Ten regular season title by three games. MSU made a run to the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, before ultimately falling to No. 1 overall seed Auburn.

Richardson is Michigan State’s first draft pick since 2022, when Max Christie went 35th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers. He also ends a first-round selection drought that had lasted since 2018, when Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges went fourth and 12th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets, respectively (technically, Bridges was chosen by the Los Angeles Clippers before getting traded).

At the NBA Draft Combine on May 12, Richardson measured at 6-feet-0.5 inches tall barefoot and 178.4 pounds, with a wingspan that is 6 feet-6-inches long.

Of course, Richardson is also not the first member of his family to go to MSU and then get his name called in the NBA Draft. His father, Jason Richardson, went fifth overall to the Golden State Warriors in 2001 after helping Michigan State to a national title during the 1999-2000 season and then becoming an All-American in 2000-2001. That was also under Tom Izzo’s reign — Jason Richardson was Izzo’s sixth NBA draft pick since he became head coach. Now, Jase Richardson is the 24th Izzo alumnus to get drafted.