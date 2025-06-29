Jase Richardson excited about fit with the Orlando Magic

“I think that was like one of the biggest things that we kind of talked about after, me and him just kind of shared that moment and we're gonna be able to share a second team, which is crazy,” Jase Richardson said about his conversation with his dad.

Not only was he selected in the first round at 25th overall, but he was picked by the Orlando Magic, a team in which his father, Jason, also played for from 2010 until 2012. Just as he followed his dad’s legacy at Michigan State, he is able to follow his father’s footsteps in the NBA as well.

Not only is this event anticipated by NBA organizations and fans, it is probably more anticipated by young men and their families who are looking to fulfill their dreams they’ve had since they were young. For former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, who grew up in an NBA family, this night was no less special. After helping lead Michigan State to a Big Ten Championship and an Elite Eight run, Richardson entered his name into the draft, taking the next step in his basketball journey.

The NBA Draft is often one of the most anticipated events of the basketball calendar year. Young prospects are selected by teams for the hopes of them contributing to a franchise’s rise to the top of the basketball world. These prospects have the chance to immediately turn the fortunes of a team looking to make the next step in the NBA hierarchy.

Going into the draft, Richardson was projected to go as high as the early teens. For many players, dropping out of the lottery to 25th would be a disappointing way to spend the evening, however that wasn’t the case for Jase Richardson. It should come to no surprise to anyone that he was more focused on landing with a team that was a culture fit and where his skill set would be maximized.

“You know, just going into that night, I was more worried about the fit rather than the position I was picked — and I think this is a really good team for me to be a part of because I feel like it's a really good winning culture,” said Richardson.

When it comes to adding to a winning culture, Richardson is well-versed in what it takes to foster this environment. In the several years prior to Jase Richardson arriving on campus at Michigan State, the basketball team had not been living up to expectations that the program and fan base has for itself under head coach Tom Izzo.

However, in just one year, Richardson was able to help bring Michigan State back to the top of the Big Ten and a deep NCAA Tournament run. For a team like the Magic that is looking to step into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference, Richardson has proven he can be play a large role in this quest.

“As of right now ... I think the scoring is one thing they really like, three-point shooting," he said about why Orlando was drawn to his game. "Playmaking, feel for the game, just defensive energy, and who I am as a person.”

The skills that Richardson brings to the NBA are ones that all teams want and need. While time will tell how quickly he can be a significant contributor, it is clear that he has the mindset to do whatever it takes to build and contribute to the culture that is in place in Orlando.

While his own work ethic and family pedigree obviously play massive roles in him being a first-round draft pick, his development under Izzo needs to be mentioned as well.

Measuring at just barely over 6-feet tall during the NBA Draft Combine, Richardson is seen as an undersized guard that could struggle against bigger and more athletic wings in the NBA. However, Izzo has a track record of players who are seemingly undersized for their position — such as Draymond Green and Xavier Tillman — finding success in the NBA.

The impact of Izzo on his development is one that Richardson understands. On Wednesday night, after he was drafted, Izzo was one of the first people Jase went to after hugging his family.

“I mean, I told him regardless if I was in Brooklyn or I was at home, I wanted him to be there,” Richardson said about Izzo.