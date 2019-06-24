News More News
Jaheim Thomas talks MSU at Rivals Five-Star Challenge

ATLANTA - Michigan State played host to four-star linebacker Jaheim Thomas last weekend. Today at Rivals adidas Five-Star Challenge Media Day, the four-star linebacker from Cincinnati Princeton High School discussed what impressed him about the official visit to Michigan State and what's next in his recruitment.

SpartanMag members can access video of the interview HERE at the Underground Bunker message board.

