Michigan State suffered a historic defeat at the Breslin Center on Monday night. The fourth-ranked Spartans were beaten by James Madison in overtime, 79-76.

It was the first November home opener loss by Michigan State at the Breslin Center. The mood in the locker room after the game “wasn’t anything good,” as one could imagine.

“Everybody gotta look themself in the mirror, see what they can do differently and get better,” junior guard Jaden Akins said after the loss. “Really not much to say, just gotta come back to practice the next couple of days and get the job done.”

Michigan State came in ranked as the No. 4 team in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll. The ranking is MSU’s highest ranking in the AP Poll since December 2020. The preseason ranking has certainly put a target on Michigan State’s back early in the season as the Spartans go from the hunters to the hunted.

“I mean we (are) the hunted now for sure,” Akins said. “We gotta know that we have the bullseye on our back.”