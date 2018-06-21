Jackson goes No. 4 overall, Bridges selected No. 12
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges became the 10th and 11th first-round NBA Draft picks of the Tom Izzo era when they were selected Thursday night in New York City.
Jackson was selected with the fourth pick by the Memphis Grizzlies and Bridges was taken with the No. 12 pick by the Charlotte Hornets during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday night.
The Hornets acquired the No. 12 draft position after trading No. 11 to the Los Angeles Clippers for No. 12 and two second-rounders.
“Theres no words to decribe it,” Jackson said after being selected. “It’s all the hard work we’ve put in in the gym. It just leads up to this type of moment. Now I’m a Memphis Grizzly. That’s crazy. I’m really happy. I’m so happy.”
Jackson’s No. 4 selection marks the seventh time an MSU player has been picked among the top-10 all-time and he is the highest pick since 1979. Bridges was later traded by the Clippers to the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 11 pick.
This is the highest two Michigan State players have been selected since 1979, when Magic Johnson was picked No. 1 by the Los Angeles Lakers and Greg Kelser was picked fourth (Detroit Pistons).
“I sat with both guys’ parents and it was an incredible night for them,” Izzo said. “I’ve always said that I want to be around people that get a chance to live their dream because I, too, got a chance to live mine by being the head coach at Michigan State. I think it’s one of those win-wins. I wouldn’t miss it. I haven’t missed one of any of the guys I’ve had here and hopefully I’ll have a lot in the future.”
Twenty Spartans have been selected in the NBA Draft under Head Coach Tom Izzo, including 19 since the 2000 NBA Draft. Eleven of the draftees have been picked in the first round, including pairs in 2000 (Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson), 2001 (Jason Richardson, Zach Randolph), 2006 (Shannon Brown, Maurice Ager), 2014 (Adreian Payne, Gary Harris) and now 2018 (Jackson Bridges). All-time, Michigan State has had 63 players selected in the NBA Draft including 21 in the first round. Johnson and Kelser were the first Spartan first-round duo when they were selected in 1979.
“I’m just blessed to be here," Bridges said. "It’s been my dream since I could dream. Charlotte’s a great city. Michael Jordan is the owner. We have great pieces. I want to come in with a winning attitude, try to make the playoffs and develop under veterans like Nicolas Batum.”
Jackson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. He was just the second player in Big Ten history to win both Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season (Ohio State’s Greg Oden in 2007).
Jackson finished fifth on the team in scoring with 10.9 points per game and led the Spartans with 3.03 blocked shots per game, which led the Big Ten Conference and ranked No. 7 nationally.
Bridges was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection and was named a Second Team All-American by The Sporting News, the United States Basketball Writers Association, USA Today and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Bridges led Michigan State in scoring with 17.0 points per game, was second on the team with 7.0 rebounds and third on the team with 2.8 assists per game. He ranked sixth in the Big Ten in scoring, 11th in rebounding and fourth in the league in free throw percentage (85.3 percent).
He was one of only four players in the country to average at least 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks per game.
WHAT’S NEXT: For Michigan State fans, they’ll get the chance of trying to follow the careers of Jackson and Bridges from afar. Their teams will rarely be highlighted on national television, so following their careers will take some work, for those so inclined.
As for Michigan State, Izzo used to say going to Final Fours doesn’t help recruiting as much as turning out NBA Lottery Picks, especially of the one-and-done variety. Well, tonight he received a good amount of national TV face time while celebrating the moment with Jackson, Bridges and their families.
Izzo’s Spartans have yet to land a verbal commitment for the 2019 recruiting class. Now the question is whether his recruiting efforts can get a little bit of a momentum bump from tonight’s developments.
Michigan State is pursuing Vernon Carey, the No. 1 player in the nation according to Rivals.com. Michigan State is battling Duke, Kentucky and Miami.
Michigan State is also chasing 6-foot-8 power forward Isaiah Stewart, a native of Rochester, N.Y. who attends La Lumiere in LaPorte, Ind.
Josiah James, a 6-foot-6 point guard from Charleston, S.C.; Keion Brooks, a 6-foot-8 combo forward from Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Mark “Rocket” Watts, a scoring guard from Old Redford Academy in Michigan are among the key players on MSU’s wish list.
