Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges became the 10th and 11th first-round NBA Draft picks of the Tom Izzo era when they were selected Thursday night in New York City.

Jackson was selected with the fourth pick by the Memphis Grizzlies and Bridges was taken with the No. 12 pick by the Charlotte Hornets during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The Hornets acquired the No. 12 draft position after trading No. 11 to the Los Angeles Clippers for No. 12 and two second-rounders.

“Theres no words to decribe it,” Jackson said after being selected. “It’s all the hard work we’ve put in in the gym. It just leads up to this type of moment. Now I’m a Memphis Grizzly. That’s crazy. I’m really happy. I’m so happy.”

Jackson’s No. 4 selection marks the seventh time an MSU player has been picked among the top-10 all-time and he is the highest pick since 1979. Bridges was later traded by the Clippers to the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 11 pick.

This is the highest two Michigan State players have been selected since 1979, when Magic Johnson was picked No. 1 by the Los Angeles Lakers and Greg Kelser was picked fourth (Detroit Pistons).

“I sat with both guys’ parents and it was an incredible night for them,” Izzo said. “I’ve always said that I want to be around people that get a chance to live their dream because I, too, got a chance to live mine by being the head coach at Michigan State. I think it’s one of those win-wins. I wouldn’t miss it. I haven’t missed one of any of the guys I’ve had here and hopefully I’ll have a lot in the future.”