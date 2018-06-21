Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is expecting to see the 18th and 19th Spartan players of his tenure selected into the top level of professional basketball when the NBA Draft is held tonight in New York.

Jaren Jackson and Miles Bridges are projected to be early selections during tonight’s draft, which will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Jackson is projected to go comfortably in the Top 10.

NBADraft.net and Sports Illustrated project Jackson to go No. 4 overall, to Memphis.

CBS projects Jackson to go No. 7 to Chicago.

Bridges is projected to go No. 14 to Denver by CBS and Sports Illustrated. NBADraft.net projects Bridges to go No. 16 to Phoenix.

“That’s going to be a crazy moment for him (Izzo) and for me, with all the hard work we put in this year, it’s just amazing,” Jackson said of the moment he gets drafted. “The Go Green Nation, I’ve always repped them and it’s a blessing to have coach here.It’s amazing.”

The 6-foot-11 Jackson averaged 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He set a school record with 106 blocked shots.

Bridges averaged 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for Michigan State as a sophomore, after stunning the basketball world by deciding to stay in college for a second year when he was projected to be a Top 20 pick a year ago.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Bridges said in anticipation of being drafted. “Once my name is called, of course, it really will. I’m not sure I can put the feeling in words. I’ve been dreaming about this day since I could dream. Hearing my name being called will be emotional.”

Jackson is looking forward to sharing the moment with Bridges, who served as a mentor and confidante when Jackson was making his decision whether to turn pro or return to Michigan State for a second year.

“To be here with my teammate, it’s just surreal,” Jackson said. “I never thought I’d be able to get drafted with my friend, your boy.”

Eighteen Spartans have been selected in the NBA Draft under Head Coach Tom Izzo, including 17 since the 2000 NBA Draft. Ten of the draftees have been picked in the first round, including pairs in 2000 (Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson), 2001 (Jason Richardson, Zach Randolph), 2006 (Shannon Brown, Maurice Ager), 2014 (Adreian Payne, Gary Harris) and 2016 (Denzel Valentine, Deyonta Davis). All-time, Michigan State has had 61 players selected in the NBA Draft including 20 in the first round. Earvin Johnson and Greg Kelser were the first Spartan first-round duo when they were selected in 1979.