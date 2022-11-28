East Lansing, Mich. - An area of frustration and inconsistency just became a bit more uncertain for 2023. Freshman place kicker Jack Stone announced on Monday night via social media that he is entering the transfer portal.

He was the only scholarship kicker on the roster, but was surpassed at times this season by walk-ons Ben Patton and Stephen Rusnak.

Stone, of Dallas, Texas, began 2022, his true freshman season, as the first-string kicker. But he lost first-string status through the course of the year. Meanwhile, he gained status as the team’s preferred long-range kicker late in the season, something Michigan State rarely sought to utilize. However, he nailed a 51-yard field goal on the last play of the first half, Saturday at Penn State, which would have seemed to instill confidence in his talents moving forward. Perhaps it will, but that confidence will land elsewhere.

Stone finished the season 2-of-4 on field goals. He was 1-for-3 from 40 to 49 yards and 1-of-1 from beyond 50.

Patton joined the roster in August after transferring from Auburn. He surpassed Stone after Stone struggled in September.

Patton missed a game-winning field goal from short range against Indiana and was replaced as the first-string medium-range kicker by Rusnak, a walk-on sophomore from Clarkston, for the Penn State game.

Rusnak, who had been third-string all year, moved ahead of Stone and Patton as the medium-range kicker for week 12 and handled extra points against the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State finished the season 6-of-12 on field goals.

Stone was ranked the No. 4 kicking prospect in the nation last year by Chris Sailer Kicking. He kicked three field goals as a high school senior at Highland Park High.

Stone is the second Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Terry Lockett, who entered in early October.





WHAT IT MEANS

Stone never harnessed a level of consistency during his freshman year, on the field or in practice, but his level of talent was always apparent and it can’t be viewed as a positive for the program at this time that he is leaving Michigan State.

Sometimes place kickers take a year or two to develop, just like players at other positions. Paul Edinger looked like a substandard kicker as a freshman in the late 1990s after being used initially as a punter. But by the time he was a senior, he beat Florida with a 39-yard field goal on the last play of the 2000 Citrus Bowl, became a sixth-round NFL Draft pick and played six years in the NFL.

Stone has a ways to go before he can follow a similar trek, but that journey won’t take place in East Lansing.

Now, Patton’s importance increases, despite his struggles this season. He redshirted at Auburn in 2019, and his 2020 COVID season doesn’t count toward eligibility. Thus he has two more years of eligibility, but Michigan State will undoubtedly look to bring in competition for him.

After MSU’s struggles in the kicking game at Illinois in week 10, where Patton missed a 31-yard field goal with 1:06 to play which could have iced the game for the Spartans, the coaching staff held an open tryout for the kicking job prior to the Rutgers game. Patton beat out Stone and Rusnak during the practice week and retained the job. Patton followed up by making field goals from 34 and 48 yards and things looked positive at the position.

But then Patton missed the game-winner against Indiana, a miss which eventually cost the Spartans bowl eligibility for the 2002 season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Michigan State will undoubtedly be on the lookout for kickers in the transfer portal as well as the high school ranks. It’s not too late to get in on prime high school kickers because players at that position often sign with FBS schools as walk-ons, hoping to earn a scholarship after enrolling. Many programs do not invest a scholarship slot in a true freshman kicker. If and when a school like Michigan State comes calling with a scholarship offer, it’s possible to gain a late-breaking commitment from a high-ranking kicker. Michigan State is desperate and might need to invest a scholarship in a place kicker again this year, like it did last year with Stone.

Michigan State is already showing recruiting interest in Tristan Alvano, a kicker from Omaha (Neb.) Westside High.

As for the portal, Michigan State has already followed Jerry Rice, a grad transfer from Virginia Military Institute, who entered the portal this week.

There undoubtedly will be many more kickers that Michigan State will evaluate in trying to fill this unsteady area of the program.



