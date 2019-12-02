Go Here for the promo code and more info.

EAST LANSING - Michigan State returned to practice on the mainland during the weekend after a dissatisfying, 2-1 showing in the Maui Invitational last week.

The Spartans (5-2) are preparing for Tuesday’s 9:30 p.m. matchup against Duke as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, at Breslin Center.

Michigan State and Duke have each spent time at No. 1 in the Associated Press rankings, but the Spartans and Blue Devils have absorbed upset losses. Michigan State was beaten by Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational last Monday, and Duke was upset by Stephen F. Austin last Tuesday in one of the more shocking regular season outcomes in recent college basketball history.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Izzo said after practice on Sunday. “There are so many unfinished products out there. Duke is trying to find where they are, find their starters, find who’s playing. We’re trying to do the same thing.”

Duke is expected to be without freshman wing Cassius Stanley. He went down with a hamstring injury during Duke’s 83-70 victory over Winthrop on Friday. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he hopes to get Stanley back after Christmas. Stanley is Duke’s third leading scorer at 12.9 points per game.

Izzo will meet with media on Monday to further discuss the Duke matchup. Below is Izzo's short briefing following Sunday evening's practice: