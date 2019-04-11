EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo isn’t getting any younger, but he kind of feels like he is.





That was one of the messages delivered by the 24th-year Michigan State coach during his end-of-the-season press conference, Wednesday at Breslin Center.





In a press conference that went nearly two hours, Izzo stood at the podium and discussed his latest thoughts on the recent run to his eighth Final Four, what his players need to work on for next year, the possibility of Nick Ward and Cassius Winston to test the NBA Draft waters, and his plans for retirement.





As for the latter: He has no plans to retire any time soon. When asked if he starting to see the sun set on his career, he said: “If I did, that sun rose this year. So that part when it’s going to set, if it was right here and it was setting, it’s back up here (higher), not just because of the season, but because those players definitely reinvigorated me.”





Those players lifted Michigan State to a 32-7 record which included a Big Ten regular season championship, a Big Ten Tournament championship and an East Regional championship.





It was just the third Izzo team to win all three championships en route to a Final Four, joining MSU’s teams of 1999 and 2000.





“There’s not question that everybody has been through a lot but this team made me feel good about what I do, and who I am, and who I can impact, and how I can help,” said Izzo. “And it makes me feel good that part of the new mission is to win another National Championship and part of it is to learn from whatever mistakes were made and try to grow and be better.





“I don’t know how long I’m going to coach. I really don’t. I have a son who is going to start college. I still go to PTA meetings. I have to go to a high school graduation. My son keeps me invigorated. He keeps me feeling younger. This team has done that. And last year, with all the things everybody went through, kind of pushes you the other way. My players, without knowing it, it’s either a good thing or a bad thing, but they’re going to have me around for awhile.”







