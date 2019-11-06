NEW YORK - Tom Izzo was probably more irritated by a season-opening loss than a Hall of Fame coach needs to be, following No. 1-ranked Michigan State’s 69-62 loss to No. 2 Kentucky, Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden.

But he felt he had the right to be annoyed.

His team shot terribly from 3-point range.

Kentucky’s pivotal moment of the game came on a semi-desperation 3-pointer to turn back a momentous Michigan State run.

And, most of all, Izzo was angry at himself and his coaching staff for not having reserves fine-tuned well enough to carry out the offense after many of the starters got into foul trouble in the first half.

Izzo did not do a podium press conference following the game. But he offered a 16-minute interview session outside the Spartan locker room following the game. Watch that interview session in its entirety below: