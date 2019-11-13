EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo says, for the first time in his career, he's not quite sure what to say around his players, in the wake of the weekend's tragedy involving Zachary Winston, the younger brother of Cassius Winston.

Izzo says he's expecting Cassius to travel to Michigan State's game at Seton Hall on Thursday, and play. But Izzo said those plans could change at any time, based on Winston's wishes.

In other news, Izzo announced that Winston, Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens and Xavier Tillman have been named team captains.

Video of Izzo's post-practice briefing on Tuesday evening: