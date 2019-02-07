Izzo to radio audience: We will regroup
EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo was much more chipper during his weekly radio show on Wednesday than in the moments following his team’s demoralizing loss at Illinois on Tuesday night.
“We will regroup,” Izzo told the state-wide radio audience during the airing of The Tom Izzo Show at Reno’s East in East Lansing. “I think you should be a little disappointed. But don’t get discouraged.
“What really matters now is can we get better in the next six or seven games? We have proven we can beat a lot of people. We have proven how we can play. We have to get Kyle Ahrens healthy. We have to get him back in there because we know how important he is. And we have to get Aaron Henry back going like he was earlier. He and Gabe Brown some day are going to be great bookends. We have to get a little more from our freshmen and we have to get Cassius (Winston) and (Matt) McQuaid some rest.”
That’s a long list, but Izzo believes Michigan State has good days ahead.
“Be disappointed,” he told the audience. “Don’t be panicked. I’m not panicked. I’m angry. I think I’m better that way, though. Angry with the way we played because you can’t turn the ball over like that. Illinois, give them credit. They put a lot of pressure on you, but our guys should be able to handle that.”
The Spartans will look to rebound, in more ways than one, against Minnesota (16-7, 6-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Breslin Center (ESPN).
Henry was the on-air guest during the radio show. Izzo took Henry out of the starting lineup for the Illinois game, and Henry struggled through his worst game of the season.
“Aaron reminds me a little bit of Denzel at a young age, so much ability but maybe trying to do some things a little too fast,” Izzo said. “This is going to be an important month and a half ahead of us and it would be really important for Aaron to do what he can do. Usually freshmen at this time of year become sophomores and I think he will because he has the intelligence to do it and I think the first three or four months he hadn’t figured out how you need to come in and do extra. That’s part of the process. There’s some work to do but he is willing to work.”
Ahrens started in place of Henry at Illinois, but Izzo indicated that Henry would be back in the starting lineup on Saturday.
DANTONIO VISITS IZZO
Izzo said Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio came by Izzo’s office at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday morning.
“Misery loves company once in awhile,” Izzo said of the visit. “He came over to give me some words.
“Coach D coming over kind of reminded me of when he was going through seven or eight different receivers and their injuries on his team and he kept saying, ‘Next man up.’ And he came over to my place and I told him, ‘How dumb is that? If the next man up was as good as the man that was there, then he would have been the starter in the first place.’
“So then he comes over to my office today and he said, ‘Well, you lost Josh, and you lost Kyle for awhile. And you were down to your third guy. If the third guy was as good as the first guy he would have been the starter.’
“I looked at him and I said, ‘I think I told you that three months ago. But it sounds different now when you tell me that.’”
The audience at Reno’s East got a chuckle out of that.
“Mark and I laughed for about 30 seconds about it because we didn’t want to laugh much,” Izzo said.
There’s nothing funny about a three-game losing streak.
Izzo said he received a text from legendary UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma.
“He texted: ‘Don’t fret. It’s just a bump in the road,’” Izzo said.
“I wanted to tell him, ‘It’s a pretty big freakin’ bump!’”
Michigan State came into the week ranked No. 9 in the country. That ranking is sure to dip, even if the Spartans beat Minnesota.
“We just have to work our way through it,” Izzo said. “We are 18-5, not 5-18.”
That comment drew applause.
“And we are a very good 18-5,” Izzo continued. “But when we came back and took the lead and got up 68-65, I really thought we were going to be able to win the game, and then we gave up a 3-point play.
“Losing at Purdue, we played good at times. When we’re missing Ahrens and Josh, it’s not easy for this team. We just don’t have enough guard play. So Kyle misses that game.
“The next game is Indiana, and who can predict we would be 8 of 25 on our free throw opportunities? And then last night at Illinois we shoot 92 percent from the line. We were actually 23 of 25 but Kenny Goins had a lane violation on one. So we shot free throws great but we turn the ball over more than a bakery.
“It was probably disgusting to watch. And if you think it was disgusting to watch, you should have been there in person.”
TEAM TOWN HALL
Izzo said he called “a big meeting” on Wednesday at the basketball offices. He gave players a chance to air some thoughts and feelings, including some pent-up emotions about the loss of Langford. Izzo indicated he underestimated the emotional impact Langford’s loss had on the team.
“Josh left today to go to Green Bay to have surgery on Thursday,” Izzo said. “There’s a lot that goes through players’ minds. We sometimes forget they are 18, 19-years-old.
“We all thought he would be back. A couple of guys said when they learned he wouldn’t be back, it was hard on these guys.
“So we have not played well. We have to coach better, we have to play better and most importantly we have to practice better.”
In the past two or three weeks, Izzo has badly wanted to rest his players and practice harder, but it’s impossible to achieve both.
The schedule has given him fewer practices, and the injuries have given him fewer players.
“It’s been a wicked time,” Izzo said. “We’ve been on the road forever. It feels like there’s hardly ever a home game. We’ve had some guys out and five of seven games on the road, getting home late. There’s a lot of factors that play into it. They can be looked at as excuses and they can be looked at as factors.
“After the Indiana game, we had to rest them on Sunday, and practice on Monday. It’s a one-day prep, which is harder when you play certain kinds of teams.”
Like Illinois.
“And the Illinois kid who hit the two 3-pointers late, he was shooting 29 percent. Against Indiana, they had shot 19 percent from 3-point range in the five games before our game, and they shot 50 percent against us. That’s the problem with basketball - that 3-point line and the free throw line can change things in a game.
“Consequently, we went into another buzz saw place last night. It was hopping. But I still can’t believe we turned the ball over like we did, with some of our better players doing it uncharacteristically.”
During the team meeting, Izzo hit on some old stand-by lessons.
“When it comes this time of year and you lose some games, you talk to your team about hoping that if you lose, you lose because of something like free throw shooting, you hope it’s not the effort-related things that are coming up short,” Izzo said.
But Izzo hasn’t liked the effort he has gotten in rebounding, some defensive situations, and transition hustle.
“When you’re not rebounding like you should, or not running our lanes like we should, that is not a skill area,” Izzo said. “That’s an effort area and I’m hoping we can get back to being stronger in the effort areas and build on that and get better.
“I remind my team that the year we won the National Championship, we lost to Wright State. And the Patriots lost to Miami.
“I know this: Nobody tried to lose a game. But this weekend we are going to try hard to win a game, I promise you that. And hopefully we will continue to get the support we got last weekend, because that was amazing. The GameDay people said our crowd was the best GameDay crowd they’ve had all year.
“Right now I still love this team and I think I’ve got a very, very good team. The injury thing, we have to adjust to it. It’s not quite as easy as people think. At the same time, we have to make sure that the effort-related things are taken car of. That’s a choice, doing the effort-related things. It’s a choice if you run the court, it’s a choice if you rebound. It’s a choice. If we make the right choices, let the chips fall where they may.
“It’s going to be great this weekend to have all the players back for the reunion, and Magic and that ’79 team, and bringing back some of the glory days, and that’s what we plan on doing.”