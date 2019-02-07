EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo was much more chipper during his weekly radio show on Wednesday than in the moments following his team’s demoralizing loss at Illinois on Tuesday night. “We will regroup,” Izzo told the state-wide radio audience during the airing of The Tom Izzo Show at Reno’s East in East Lansing. “I think you should be a little disappointed. But don’t get discouraged. “What really matters now is can we get better in the next six or seven games? We have proven we can beat a lot of people. We have proven how we can play. We have to get Kyle Ahrens healthy. We have to get him back in there because we know how important he is. And we have to get Aaron Henry back going like he was earlier. He and Gabe Brown some day are going to be great bookends. We have to get a little more from our freshmen and we have to get Cassius (Winston) and (Matt) McQuaid some rest.” That’s a long list, but Izzo believes Michigan State has good days ahead. “Be disappointed,” he told the audience. “Don’t be panicked. I’m not panicked. I’m angry. I think I’m better that way, though. Angry with the way we played because you can’t turn the ball over like that. Illinois, give them credit. They put a lot of pressure on you, but our guys should be able to handle that.” The Spartans will look to rebound, in more ways than one, against Minnesota (16-7, 6-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Breslin Center (ESPN). Henry was the on-air guest during the radio show. Izzo took Henry out of the starting lineup for the Illinois game, and Henry struggled through his worst game of the season. “Aaron reminds me a little bit of Denzel at a young age, so much ability but maybe trying to do some things a little too fast,” Izzo said. “This is going to be an important month and a half ahead of us and it would be really important for Aaron to do what he can do. Usually freshmen at this time of year become sophomores and I think he will because he has the intelligence to do it and I think the first three or four months he hadn’t figured out how you need to come in and do extra. That’s part of the process. There’s some work to do but he is willing to work.” Ahrens started in place of Henry at Illinois, but Izzo indicated that Henry would be back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

DANTONIO VISITS IZZO

Izzo said Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio came by Izzo’s office at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. “Misery loves company once in awhile,” Izzo said of the visit. “He came over to give me some words. “Coach D coming over kind of reminded me of when he was going through seven or eight different receivers and their injuries on his team and he kept saying, ‘Next man up.’ And he came over to my place and I told him, ‘How dumb is that? If the next man up was as good as the man that was there, then he would have been the starter in the first place.’ “So then he comes over to my office today and he said, ‘Well, you lost Josh, and you lost Kyle for awhile. And you were down to your third guy. If the third guy was as good as the first guy he would have been the starter.’ “I looked at him and I said, ‘I think I told you that three months ago. But it sounds different now when you tell me that.’” The audience at Reno’s East got a chuckle out of that. “Mark and I laughed for about 30 seconds about it because we didn’t want to laugh much,” Izzo said. There’s nothing funny about a three-game losing streak. Izzo said he received a text from legendary UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma. “He texted: ‘Don’t fret. It’s just a bump in the road,’” Izzo said. “I wanted to tell him, ‘It’s a pretty big freakin’ bump!’” Michigan State came into the week ranked No. 9 in the country. That ranking is sure to dip, even if the Spartans beat Minnesota. “We just have to work our way through it,” Izzo said. “We are 18-5, not 5-18.” That comment drew applause. “And we are a very good 18-5,” Izzo continued. “But when we came back and took the lead and got up 68-65, I really thought we were going to be able to win the game, and then we gave up a 3-point play. “Losing at Purdue, we played good at times. When we’re missing Ahrens and Josh, it’s not easy for this team. We just don’t have enough guard play. So Kyle misses that game. “The next game is Indiana, and who can predict we would be 8 of 25 on our free throw opportunities? And then last night at Illinois we shoot 92 percent from the line. We were actually 23 of 25 but Kenny Goins had a lane violation on one. So we shot free throws great but we turn the ball over more than a bakery. “It was probably disgusting to watch. And if you think it was disgusting to watch, you should have been there in person.”

