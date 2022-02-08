Izzo 'disturbed' by Wisconsin's 'manhandling' or Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. - The No. 17 Michigan State men’s basketball season is now riding its first losing streak of the season after suffering a 70-62 loss to No. 14 Wisconsin at Breslin Center on Tuesday night.

The Spartans have now lost four of their last seven games, including back-to-back contests in the Big Ten following Saturday’s loss at Rutgers.

The loss marks Michigan State’s (17-6, 8-4) second home defeat of the season and thrusts the Spartans - who were atop the Big Ten standings three weeks ago - into sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings.

“I think both games have shown the fact that we are not physically strong enough as both teams really took it to us,” said Tom Izzo. “We have to find a way to answer the bell and that falls solely on me.”

Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3) avenged an 86-74 home loss to the Spartans on Jan. 21, and now has three wins against the Spartans in their last four tries.

Senior center Marcus Bingham had a team-high 15 points and now has consecutive double-digit scoring performances for the first time since last calendar year.

Bingham was 5-of-9 from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line to go with three steals and two rebounds.

Junior power forward Malik Hall gave the Spartans a major boost in a second-half comeback effort with 9 of his 12 points coming in the final 20 minutes.

His inspired play in the second half included MSU’s first 3-point basket of the night and two big dunks. But his effort ultimately wasn’t enough as the Spartans cut the lead to within one point with 9:06 in the second half before Wisconsin went on a 15-9 run in the last 4:16 to secure the victory.

“That wasn't a very well-coached team tonight,” Izzo said. “I should get blame for doing a bad job.

“Our team wasn't ready to play. We got punked from the very beginning. They (Wisconsin) played hard as hell in the first half. I thought we were very, very, very soft and stood around. They way they physically manhandled us was disturbing. That falls on me.”

"We have to figure out how we are going to get a little tougher. I haven't had many teams I have had to worry about that with, but I have to worry about that with this team. Finding a way to fix problems, that will fall on me.”

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer and a leading candidate for National Player of the Year honors, finished with 25 points to pace the Badgers offensively. He also led the team in rebounds (6) and assists (3).

Badger junior forward Tyler Wahl, who missed the last game against the Spartans with injury, returned to score 11 points as did freshman guard Chucky Hepburn.

“I thought they played one of their best games of the season collectively,” said Izzo.

Additional contributions were made by the following Spartan players:

Freshman shooting guard Max Christie: 8 points (3-of-8 shooting) 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover and 1 steal in 33 minutes. Christie did not attempt a three-pointer in a game for the first time this season.

Junior forward Joey Hauser: 8 points (3-of-10, 0-for-5 from 3), 8 rebounds, 1 assist in 26 minutes.

Sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard: 7 points (2-of-8, 1-of-3 from 3) 7 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 turnovers in 24 minutes.

Senior forward Gabe Brown: 7 points (2-of-5, 1-of-3 from 3), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover in 30 minutes.

Freshman guard Jaden Akins: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in 16 minutes

Sophomore forward Julius Marble: 2 points (1-for-1), 5 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 1 block in 12 minutes.

Junior point Tyson Walker: 1 point (0-of-3), 1 assist, 2 turnovers in 14 minutes.

Freshman guard Pierre Brooks: 1 assist in 3 minutes

Sophomore forward Mady Sissoko did not play due to undisclosed reasons.

Michigan State hosts Indiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and travels to Iowa on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip. Wisconsin hosts Rutgers Saturday before traveling to Indiana on Tuesday.

