SpartanMag - Izzo: Some of those things are fixable

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo wasn’t completely dissatisfied with Michigan State’s 85-76 loss to Wisconsin on Christmas Day.

“Disappointed, but (I) feel like we took a step forward,” Izzo said. “Some of those things are fixable.

“I don’t want to act like we were nothing. It was a game. I mean we were up by 9 in the second half. That’s going to tell me we can get where we want to go. It’s just going to take a lot of work and a lot more discipline on a couple of guys.”