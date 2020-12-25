 SpartanMag - Izzo: Some of those things are fixable
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-25 15:57:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Izzo: Some of those things are fixable

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo wasn’t completely dissatisfied with Michigan State’s 85-76 loss to Wisconsin on Christmas Day.

“Disappointed, but (I) feel like we took a step forward,” Izzo said. “Some of those things are fixable.

“I don’t want to act like we were nothing. It was a game. I mean we were up by 9 in the second half. That’s going to tell me we can get where we want to go. It’s just going to take a lot of work and a lot more discipline on a couple of guys.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}