SpartanMag - Izzo searching for answers in rematch with Michigan

East Lansing, Mich. - Taking a second look at Michigan State’s 69-50 loss at Michigan on Thursday didn’t make Tom Izzo feel any better. But he hasn’t lost hope.

“I watched the film and it made me nauseous,” Izzo said on Friday. “We didn’t think we were running the offense right.

“We didn’t think we needed major improvements on the defensive end at all. On the offensive end, we played bad. The ball movement and what we did from the point is not acceptable. So we are going to have to do a better job of that.”

Michigan has few weakness, but ball screen defense is one of them. A good point guard can make Michigan’s defense pay by attacking Michigan’s helping big man via ball screens, either with the drive, or a pull-up jumper from mid-range or long range. MSU’s starting point guard Rocket Watts has some of the skills and talent to do those things, but has shown none of the consistency of efficiency necessary to expect it will happen.

Watts had a handful of opportunities to make a dent on Thursday, and contributed six points on 3-of-8 shooting. Windows of opportunity will exist for him to make a greater impact on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Michigan State went with Aaron Henry and Joshua Langford in bit roles at point guard at Michigan, as has been the case in each of the last five games. But that comes with a price.

“Aaron and Josh, that’s the problem with playing them at the point - it wears you down,” Izzo said.

With those two players logging excessive minutes during a stretch of six games in 13 days, extra workload reached a point of diminishing returns.

“Josh wasn’t quite himself,” Izzo said. “And Aaron, I thought we went too much one-on-one. We didn’t move the ball as well as I would like and we didn’t run as much as I would like. We usually get 60 percent of our buckets off of fast-breaking and that’s where we’re hurting.

"It was the loose ball things that I thought really hurt us and we are going to try to guard things a little differently on a few of the plays, and that’s what you do between games. We’ll see what that does for us.

“I think our guys are confident that they (Michigan) are a very good team but we just have to stop those little lulls and see if that can make a difference.”

A strong game from Watts - who delivered 20 points in a win at Duke in December and 15 in the upset of Illinois - could make a huge difference.

“There was no question that his defense led to his offense last year,” Izzo said. “That’s what I told him. I thought he has lost his tenacity.

“You look at things and you kind of show him. But actually he had a pretty good day today (in practice, Friday).

“I just know that he has to play better and I’ve got to coach better. Those two things have to happen and we’re going to find a way to make them happen.”