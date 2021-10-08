Izzo says improved point guard play reason for optimism
Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo is bullish on the ceiling of his basketball team despite replacing three of his top four scorers from a year ago. “I think we're going to be a better passing team, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news