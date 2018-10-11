SpartanMag.com

Izzo says ESPN graphic was 'completely uncalled for'
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo insisted Thursday he was never part of an effort to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct within the school’s athletic department.
The Hall of Famer said the idea that he would be involved sickens him.
Izzo said the low point in his life was an ESPN report last winter claiming Michigan State had a history of covering up incidents of sexual assault in the football and men’s basketball programs. Among other things, the ESPN report stated that former Spartans basketball player Travis Walton was named in an assault report and had charges reduced to littering in 2010. ESPN reported that Walton was an assistant coach and lived with Izzo at the time.
"Which part was true? Living in my house? Not true. Being employed? Not true," Izzo said. "He was a student. I was attacked for, ‘You have an employee, and assistant coach, lived in your basement.'"
Izzo was furious about other insinuations.
Izzo said he felt the report lumped him and football coach Mark Dantonio in with Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State and Team USA sports doctor imprisoned for child pornography crimes and molesting female athletes. Izzo was incensed that ESPN ran a graphic that placed photos of himself and Dantonio next to a photo of Nassar with the headline: “Hidden Secrets."
“This thing about ‘Hidden Secrets,’ that picture will go down as the worst thing that ever happened to Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio," Izzo said directly to an ESPN reporter in Rosemont, Ill., on Thursday. "That picture, which was completely uncalled-for, had nothing to do with anything. Didn’t know the guy, didn’t deal with the guy.
“That’ll go down for the rest of my life as the lowest part of my life, being on there with a pedophile like I was on there with.
“What more can I say? I apologize if it sounds abrupt.
“My comments on this now will not be rehashed. They’ve been investigated by everybody except my mother.
“I guarantee you I’m trying to do the right thing. I’ve always tried to do the right thing and I was appalled when that picture dragged in everything. There were no hidden secrets.”
As for a potential cover-up? Izzo was adamant: There was none.
“I’m not apologizing for how I acted, how I treated people," Izzo said. "I have the utmost confidence in myself that I’m not perfect, and nobody is, but the thought - the thought! - that I was going to hide something like what happened makes me sick! The thought of that makes me sick!
"It’s never been hidden, it never was. That was the big complaint on me and Dantonio and Hollis, and it never was hidden, and it never will be hidden and that’s where I’m ending it.”
The NCAA cleared Michigan State of any rules infractions in the Nassar scandal. The basketball and football programs were also cleared of any potential violations related to how sexual assault allegations against their players were handled.
Izzo acknowledged he might have handled things a little differently in hindsight during a lengthy session with reporters at the Big Ten’s annual basketball media day. But he also insisted policies were followed to the “Nth degree.”
“There’s nobody arguing that it was horrific what happened,” said Izzo. “There’s nobody that stuck up for them more. I did something every night. My team, my players, I talked about it until people told me to knock it off. I talked to their parents. I talked to some of them myself."
Izzo was often asked about the allegations during the latter portions of the season, last year, sometimed doggedly. He maintained that he would discuss the issue after investigations were complete. With external investigations having concluded and MSU found clear of wrongdoing, Izzo took Thursday's opportunity to vent, although he stopped short of slamming ESPN .
“I don’t regret anything except that I couldn’t talk,” Izzo said. “It’s easy to say I could have talked, but I wasn’t winning that battle. I did exactly what the procedures and policies said. The time and place that everything happened, it was handled in the best way it could be handled. I regret that it happened, I regret that those poor survivors had to go through that, I regret that I couldn’t help solve that. That’s what I regret.
"But (reaction) wasn’t about what happened, it was about what Izzo and Dantonio (reportedly) hid.
“Would I have done stuff different? Everybody will do stuff different now. Every kid is going to be suspended now, on accusations. And that seems good unless it’s your kid. And if it’s your kid, you’re going to look at it differently. Now if it’s something somebody did wrong, then we are going to deal with in the appropriate way, which we have.
“I've kicked kids off (the team) for drugs, I've kicked kids off for bad academics," he said. "I'm not going to kick somebody off for sexual assault? That's insulting to me.
“But I’m not going to rehash something that’s gone through three, four, five different investigations.
“It’s hard when you go through something like we went through. There’s always going to be different perceptions. And that’s part of my job now. All of these things double the work I have to, and that’s okay. That’s what I’m come to grips with, that I want to embrace. I want to make this the greatest place, I want to make it better. I’m hoping the day comes when a lot of the survivors that were Michigan State girls come back. It’s never going to be okay with me, what happened. I think one of the way to honored somebody is to try to change things to make it better, that they had an impact. I hope when I leave, my legacy is that there was an impact that I left on Michigan State.
“Yeah, we’ve had to talk our way through things, but one thing I found out too is we did have some credibility out there. It wasn’t like we were totally damaged or anything. We were rocked and the whole place got rocked with it, and in some of those cases, rightfully-so.”
IZZO UNPLUGGED
On the perception of the program through the allegations and investigations:
“It’s hard when you go through something like we went through. There’s always going to be different perceptions. And that’s part of my job now. All of these things double the work I have to, and that’s okay. That’s what I’m come to grips with, that I want to embrace. I want to make this the greatest place, I want to make it better. I’m hoping the day comes when a lot of the survivors that were Michigan State girls come back. It’s never going to be okay with me, what happened. I think one of the way to honored somebody is to try to change things to make it better, that they had an impact. I hope when I leave, my legacy is that there was an impact that I left on Michigan State.
“Yeah, we’ve had to talk our way through things, but one thing I found out too is we did have some credibility out there. It wasn’t like we were totally damaged or anything. We were rocked and the whole place got rocked with it, and in some of those cases, rightfully-so.”
On Michigan State being described in the ongoing federal trial concerning corruption and fraud in college basketball as the one program that wasn’t willing to pay recruit Brian Bowen or people around him:
“Well, D.J. (Stephens) and I had both talked to the people. We were probably on (FBI wire) tape. You know? I mean, D.J. was the main recruiter.
“As for clearance, what would clear you?”
On Izzo’s talks with the NCAA during their investigation of the Michigan State program as a result of the Nassar scandal.
“I’m rehashing what I went into. When I talked to the NCAA, they covered every single thing thoroughly, so did the police, so did the prosecutor, so did the federal government, and so did the law firm that was hired a long time ago to investigate.”
The NCAA talked about allegations of an incident involving two freshman players in 2010?
“Everything. Everything.
“So I handled it properly, no hidden stuff, no secrets, no pictures, I handled it properly.
“I don’t know everything that goes on. We try. But I don’t crawl into rooms, I don’t ride in cars. So what do you rely on? The due process of the legal system.
“Do you think I got my due process in your (ESPN) situation? Do you think I got my due process? Did I get a fair shake on figuring out when someone is throwing out that a kid is living in my basement for a year?
“She (an ESPN reporter at the Maryland game last year) chased me down the hallway. Because I wouldn’t answered the question on whether a guy was living … I looked at her and said, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about.’ She chased me down the hallway. Due process? No due process.
“I hope you understand that I have the same rights that you have. If I told you I got letters from survivors’ parents that said, ‘Thank you for not saying anything, let them have the healing process, thank you for not making a big deal.’
“There’s things I don’t know. I tried to do the best I could do and still keep a team afloat. Due process? There was no due process.
“The survivors deserve due process. The players deserve due process. The coaches, the people, everybody deserves due process. I don’t know what else we can do. It’s why I hate Twitter. Twitter is the process. There is no due process right now. Well, I’m still American enough to hope there is a due process.
“I’m not proud of anything that happened at our place as far as that other situation went. As far as accusations on what players did, if there had been a time when a player was found guilty of something, I promise you he will not be on this team. He will not be on this team.
“But if you want me to be a vigilante and go out and do justice, I can’t do that.
“I did the best I could. I had a team to deal with and I had no clue on some of the stuff you were talking about. No clue. The ones that I did have a clue on were as publicized as anything in America.
“Would I handle some of that differently today. I guess I would look you in the eye and say, ‘Probably.’
“You’d say, ‘Why?’
“Do you handle things differently today than you would 10 years ago?
“I mean 10 years ago, the police do investigations, they’re found guilty or not guilty, that’s the way the world works. Today, it’s a different story. At the end of the day, that’s still the case, but all the stuff in between, we’ve got lot of issues to deal with.
“I have meetings with my players every day. I’ve had now six different groups come in and talk to my players in the summer. I spend more time on that than I do on basketball. Maybe it’s good. If it is good, then I’m doing the right thing. If it isn’t good, then I’m not doing the right thing.
“But I will guarantee you I’m trying to do the right thing. I have always tried to do the right thing and I was appalled because that (“Hidden Secrets”) picture dragged everything in. It brought it in like “Hidden Secrets,” like everything is hidden. There were no hidden secrets on whether Travis Walton lived with me or not. There were no hidden secrets.
“It was ridiculous. I lived with it. I did it. I kept my mouth shut, some for the survivors, some for the survivors’ parents, some for my program because there were so many distractions. I did the best that I could do.
“What if it was your kid?
“You should say, ‘What if it was your kid that was a survivor?’
“I have some good friends that were survivors.
“What if it was your kid that was accused of something they didn’t do?
“I’ve got some kids from the inner city, I’ve got kids that have grown up that way. You know what? I’ve got some damn good kids and I believe in them. And you know what, I’ve proven, I’ve kicked kids off for drugs, I’ve kicked kids off for bad academics. I’m not going to kick somebody off for sexual assault? That’s insulting. That’s insulting to me.”