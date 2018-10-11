SpartanMag.com

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo insisted Thursday he was never part of an effort to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct within the school’s athletic department.

The Hall of Famer said the idea that he would be involved sickens him.

Izzo said the low point in his life was an ESPN report last winter claiming Michigan State had a history of covering up incidents of sexual assault in the football and men’s basketball programs. Among other things, the ESPN report stated that former Spartans basketball player Travis Walton was named in an assault report and had charges reduced to littering in 2010. ESPN reported that Walton was an assistant coach and lived with Izzo at the time.

"Which part was true? Living in my house? Not true. Being employed? Not true," Izzo said. "He was a student. I was attacked for, ‘You have an employee, and assistant coach, lived in your basement.'"

Izzo was furious about other insinuations.

Izzo said he felt the report lumped him and football coach Mark Dantonio in with Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State and Team USA sports doctor imprisoned for child pornography crimes and molesting female athletes. Izzo was incensed that ESPN ran a graphic that placed photos of himself and Dantonio next to a photo of Nassar with the headline: “Hidden Secrets."

“This thing about ‘Hidden Secrets,’ that picture will go down as the worst thing that ever happened to Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio," Izzo said directly to an ESPN reporter in Rosemont, Ill., on Thursday. "That picture, which was completely uncalled-for, had nothing to do with anything. Didn’t know the guy, didn’t deal with the guy.

“That’ll go down for the rest of my life as the lowest part of my life, being on there with a pedophile like I was on there with.

“What more can I say? I apologize if it sounds abrupt.

“My comments on this now will not be rehashed. They’ve been investigated by everybody except my mother.

“I guarantee you I’m trying to do the right thing. I’ve always tried to do the right thing and I was appalled when that picture dragged in everything. There were no hidden secrets.”

As for a potential cover-up? Izzo was adamant: There was none.

“I’m not apologizing for how I acted, how I treated people," Izzo said. "I have the utmost confidence in myself that I’m not perfect, and nobody is, but the thought - the thought! - that I was going to hide something like what happened makes me sick! The thought of that makes me sick!

"It’s never been hidden, it never was. That was the big complaint on me and Dantonio and Hollis, and it never was hidden, and it never will be hidden and that’s where I’m ending it.”

The NCAA cleared Michigan State of any rules infractions in the Nassar scandal. The basketball and football programs were also cleared of any potential violations related to how sexual assault allegations against their players were handled.

Izzo acknowledged he might have handled things a little differently in hindsight during a lengthy session with reporters at the Big Ten’s annual basketball media day. But he also insisted policies were followed to the “Nth degree.”

“There’s nobody arguing that it was horrific what happened,” said Izzo. “There’s nobody that stuck up for them more. I did something every night. My team, my players, I talked about it until people told me to knock it off. I talked to their parents. I talked to some of them myself."

Izzo was often asked about the allegations during the latter portions of the season, last year, sometimed doggedly. He maintained that he would discuss the issue after investigations were complete. With external investigations having concluded and MSU found clear of wrongdoing, Izzo took Thursday's opportunity to vent, although he stopped short of slamming ESPN .

“I don’t regret anything except that I couldn’t talk,” Izzo said. “It’s easy to say I could have talked, but I wasn’t winning that battle. I did exactly what the procedures and policies said. The time and place that everything happened, it was handled in the best way it could be handled. I regret that it happened, I regret that those poor survivors had to go through that, I regret that I couldn’t help solve that. That’s what I regret.

"But (reaction) wasn’t about what happened, it was about what Izzo and Dantonio (reportedly) hid.

“Would I have done stuff different? Everybody will do stuff different now. Every kid is going to be suspended now, on accusations. And that seems good unless it’s your kid. And if it’s your kid, you’re going to look at it differently. Now if it’s something somebody did wrong, then we are going to deal with in the appropriate way, which we have.

“I've kicked kids off (the team) for drugs, I've kicked kids off for bad academics," he said. "I'm not going to kick somebody off for sexual assault? That's insulting to me.

“But I’m not going to rehash something that’s gone through three, four, five different investigations.

“It’s hard when you go through something like we went through. There’s always going to be different perceptions. And that’s part of my job now. All of these things double the work I have to, and that’s okay. That’s what I’m come to grips with, that I want to embrace. I want to make this the greatest place, I want to make it better. I’m hoping the day comes when a lot of the survivors that were Michigan State girls come back. It’s never going to be okay with me, what happened. I think one of the way to honored somebody is to try to change things to make it better, that they had an impact. I hope when I leave, my legacy is that there was an impact that I left on Michigan State.

“Yeah, we’ve had to talk our way through things, but one thing I found out too is we did have some credibility out there. It wasn’t like we were totally damaged or anything. We were rocked and the whole place got rocked with it, and in some of those cases, rightfully-so.”