SpartanMag - Izzo rejuvenated, eager to chase second national championship

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo appeared on The Jim Rome Show to reflect on his selection as the head coach of the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Basketball Team.

During the past decade, Izzo’s impressive body of work includes four Big Ten regular-season championships, four Big Ten Tournament championships, and Final Four appearances in 2010, 2015, and 2019.

Michigan State has won three straight Big Ten regular-season championships.

Izzo is proud of those accomplishments. His focus, however, is on the future.

“I’m rejuvenated,” Izzo said. “I’m fortunate in what I’ve got and I work at a great place. We’ve been through a lot here in the last three or four years, but I think there are better time’s ahead.

"I’ve got a second championship to win and I’ve got players to get to the NBA.”

Michigan State was well-represented on the Big Ten’s All-Decade Team, with three former Spartans garnering All-Decade Team recognition of some type.

Former Big Ten Players of The Year Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine were First-Team All-Decade selections along with Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky, Ohio State’s Evan Turner, and Michigan’s Trey Burke.

Kaminsky was named Player of the Decade.

Cassius Winston was a second-team all-decade selection along with Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Victor Oladipo (Indiana), Yogi Ferrell (Indiana), JaJuan Johnson (Purdue), Jordan Murphy (Minnesota), D’Angelo Russell (Ohio State), Aaron Craft (Ohio State), Caleb Swanigan (Purdue), and Jared Sullinger (Ohio State).

Izzo is proud of each of his players that were recognized as all-decade performers.

“I was excited,” Izzo said. “It’s great. Each one of them is completely different. I look at Cassius and Draymond’s personality and they are completely different. Valentine is kind of in between. They are all guys that have given back a lot to me and to the program. I love those guys. They built the culture and I just managed it.

"It’s players that play the game. Our job is to give them direction, especially now as we get through the get through the social injustice. We have to give them direction. My job is to hold them accountable, and 99 percent of them appreciate that once they’re done.”



