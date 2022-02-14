Izzo: Progress being made at quarterback, coach wants more

“We didn’t shoot it well (against Indiana on Saturday) because we didn’t get enough inside-out shots, but I think we will do a better job here in the near future since we’ve had a chance to address it.”

“You are talking about 35, 36 assists to 7 or 8,” actually 33-to-8 over the last five games, “which is phenomenal. But getting people the ball at the right time is something I am really concerned with and want to improve on.

“He is now ranking in the nation as far as assists,” Izzo said.

Since a sloppy, seven-turnover game against Nebraska on Jan. 5, Hoggard hasn’t had more than three turnovers in a game since then. He hasn’t been perfect, but the combination of his blossoming court generalship and extra emphasis on taking care of the ball has resulted in Hoggard emerging as the starting point guard, and a pretty good one.

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo’s call for fewer turnovers hasn’t been a complete success, but it has been successful in terms of the play of sophomore point guard A.J. Hoggard.

Izzo was asked during his weekly press conference on Monday about Hoggard’s second technical foul and automatic ejection, which took place with 4:00 minutes to play and Michigan State leading 68-55.

Hoggard received the technical foul after being seen clapping and looking in the direction of the Indiana bench as play stopped for a TV time out. Hoggard appeared to say something in the direction of the Indiana bench, resulting in a heated reaction from Indiana head coach Mike Woodson at one of his assistant coaches.

“I would give my right and left arm to either have a mic on him or see it because I did not see what transpired or what was allegedly (said),” Izzo said. “I don’t know. I guess (clapping) … if we are to that point, it’s like celebrations in football, let’s not try to have a game that’s exciting.

“Demeaning somebody or showing somebody up will not be tolerated by me, either, but the heat of the battle, there are things that are going to happen.

“I wish I knew. I probably should talk to Mike and see if he could send some things to me.”

In his 27 years as head coach, Izzo has clamped down on trash talking or showboating from his players. He has railed against it and taken offense to it when his players have been the target of it.

Saturday’s game against Indiana came at a time when Izzo had been unsuccessfully imploring his players to play with more toughness and passion. They came forward with it against the Hoosiers, sometimes with their mouth - which is not the way Izzo drew it up. But as a coach needing some sort of physical and emotional pulse from his team, against an Indiana team known for being aggressive and physical, Izzo wasn’t going to pull back on the reins on that particular day.

“There was a lot of trash talking both ways,” Izzo said. “We are not going to settle for that, either.”