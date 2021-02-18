SpartanMag - Izzo presser: Loyer out for a week, 'roof hasn't caved in'

East Lansing, Mich. - Point guard Foster Loyer will be out at least a week due to a shoulder injury, head coach Tom Izzo said during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Indiana.

Loyer, who had had emerged as MSU’s starting point guard, played only two minutes during the Spartans’ loss at Purdue on Tuesday. Izzo says the shoulder injury will likely require surgery after the season, but Loyer doesn’t want to have a procedure while games are still being played.

Izzo said team doctors are hoping the shoulder will “settle down” during a week off.

Meanwhile, Michigan State (10-9 overall and 4-9 overall) is set to embark on a stretch of four games in nine days, beginning Saturday at Indiana.

“When I look at this schedule we’ve had and I look at the schedule coming up and I say wow in my 30 years, we’ve never been in that,” Izzo said. “So you put all those things together and they’re good excuses, and there are some facts, but when it’s all said and done a coach should be able to get a guy to cut out on the free throw line. A coach should be able to get a guy to not go 0-for-4 from the free throw line. A coach has to do his job too.

“There’s no question that I blame myself every night for some of it, but the roof hasn’t caved in.

“This is a unique year that is like no other and we are going to try to finish it out as strong as we can and see what happens, because I don’t think anybody knows what’s going to happen. There’s a good chance some teams are still going to get it (COVID) and when that happens, that could change things for us, it could mean we don’t mean as many games, or it could change things for tournament time. There are so many factors and variables out there and it is hard and frustrating.”