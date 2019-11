EAST LANSING - Click below for audio of Tom Izzo's press conference from earlier today at Breslin Center.

Izzo said senior wing Kyle Ahrens is back practicing with the No. 1-ranked Spartans and should play on Tuesday night against No. 2 Kentucky at the Champions Classic in New York City.

Izzo said there is no word from the NCAA on Joey Hauser's petition for immediate eligibility. Izzo said Hauser will not be available for the Kentucky game.