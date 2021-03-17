SpartanMag - Izzo press conference: On UCLA, logistics and the rest

Tom Izzo conducted his first press conference for the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, albeit with no media in the room - as will be the case throughout this year's edition of March Madness.

Izzo took questions via teleconference, and discussed his team's hotel situation, practice situation and looked ahead to Thursday's game against UCLA in a First Four matchup in West Lafayette, Ind.

"Three weeks ago, nobody gave us a chance and probably not even me," Izzo said. "But we fought our way through. That took some courage and guts. I'm proud of them for that and hopefully we can build on that.

"In our last 10 games, we played pretty good. In nine of our last 10, we played quad one teams. I'm not worried about playing anybody in this tournament.

"I don't feel comfortable playing UCLA, BYU or Texas, but I don't feel afraid to play UCLA, BYU, Texas because we truly have played the best teams in the country on a night-in, night-out basis, especially the last two weeks."