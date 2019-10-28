Izzo Press Conference: The latest prior to Albion
EAST LANSING - During today's press conference, Tom Izzo discussed the starting lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against Albion, including the latest on Kyle Ahrens' injury situation (he is out for Tuesday's game), and Joey Hauser (no news yet), and Mark "Rocket" Watts' progress.
Watts will start at two guard on Tuesday, with Ahrens and Josh Langford out.
Part 2 of the press conference below, including Izzo's fiery thoughts on the transfer portal: