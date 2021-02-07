 SpartanMag - Izzo postgame: We have to try to move forward
Izzo postgame: We have to try to move forward

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo said he didn't like his team's energy and focus level heading into Saturday's 66-56 victory over Nebraska.

“I will just say that I was not happy with my team’s play, but I’m going to keep telling you that you have no idea what these kids are going through, and its getting tougher," Izzo said.

“We got a win under our belt and we have to try to move forward. Blame me, blame somebody else, they’re all not playing good but they’re all going through hell.”

