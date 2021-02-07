SpartanMag - Izzo postgame: We have to try to move forward

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo said he didn't like his team's energy and focus level heading into Saturday's 66-56 victory over Nebraska.

“I will just say that I was not happy with my team’s play, but I’m going to keep telling you that you have no idea what these kids are going through, and its getting tougher," Izzo said.

“We got a win under our belt and we have to try to move forward. Blame me, blame somebody else, they’re all not playing good but they’re all going through hell.”