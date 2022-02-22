Izzo Postgame: Technical foul 'was ridiculous'

Tom Izzo discussed his team's shooting struggles, the play of Iowa's All-America candidate Keegan Murray, and his technical foul during the postgame press conference following Michigan State's 86-60 loss to the Hawkeyes, Tuesday in Iowa City.

Izzo was called for a technical foul in the second half when Murray blocked an AJ Hoggard fast break lay-up attempt with 15:49 to go. Michigan State trailed 50-39 at the time.

Jordan Bohannon hit the two technical foul free throws, and then Murray scored an old fashioned 3-point play in the post, extending the lead to 55-39. Michigan State never seriously threatened again.

“It was a pretty crazy play, I thought,” Izzo said. “I just said it was a foul. Didn’t swear at him.

“I knew better. I knew because of what happened (at Wisconsin with Juwan Howard) we’re not even allowed to say, ‘Hello, how’s your mother?’

“Personally, completely undeserved. If you look at both ends. I didn’t run out on the floor him. Was I on the floor? Yes, I was on the floor. I didn’t even realize I was on the floor.

“It was ridiculous.”

Iowa was 18 of 20 from the foul line while Michigan State was 2 of 4. Izzo didn't complain about that aspect of the game.

“The only guy posting up is Julius (Marble),” Izzo said.

Izzo has been trying to get starting center Marcus Bingham to be more forceful in posting up, but it hasn’t happened.

“We went to Markie on the first play and he scored,” Izzo said. “I give them (Iowa) a little credit but I think give us a lot of blame. To get to the free throw line four times is a lot of blame.

“We got it (the Iowa lead) to 10 there and Markie is going to go one-on-one from the top of the key, um, we’ve got to fix that.”

Izzo is concerned about the confidence level of his team after five losses in six games.

“There’s always concern with mental toughness," Izzo said. "Nobody has much of that.

“As much as I was disappointed at times with our offense, I thought we got good enough shots. It’s been a struggle. Our two shooting guards that are good shooters went 2-for-18. Of those 18 shots (that Gabe Brown and Max Christie attempted), we counted only three that were bad.

“Poor Christie for us is a hell of a player, he’s really a hell of a player, he’s just struggled."

As for the Hawkeyes, Izzo said:

“Iowa has been a good team all year, it’s just that their schedule was reversed. They played those tough teams early. They lost a couple of tough games when they played pretty well against Illinois and Purdue. To their credit, they’ve got a star. I mean he is a star. Don’t kid yourself. After spending time watching him on film and seeing him in person and watching him warm-up, he seems like a hell of a kid. You’ve got something special.