Izzo post game: 'Proud of the way we worked'

Greenville, S.C. - Accepting defeat isn't one of Tom Izzo's best traits, and he didn't feel good about Sunday's 85-76 loss to Duke in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. But, in his terms, he said it felt better than last year's squandering of a 13-point lead to UCLA in the First Four.

"Last year I was mad at my team at the end," Izzo said. "This year I'm proud of my team at the end. We'll learn from this and hopefully get better."

Izzo's post game press conference below, with Marcus Bingham, Gabe Brown and an emotional Tyson Walker:







