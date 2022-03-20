 SpartanMag - Izzo post game: 'Proud of the way we worked'
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-20 22:49:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Izzo post game: 'Proud of the way we worked'

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

Greenville, S.C. - Accepting defeat isn't one of Tom Izzo's best traits, and he didn't feel good about Sunday's 85-76 loss to Duke in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. But, in his terms, he said it felt better than last year's squandering of a 13-point lead to UCLA in the First Four.

"Last year I was mad at my team at the end," Izzo said. "This year I'm proud of my team at the end. We'll learn from this and hopefully get better."

Izzo's post game press conference below, with Marcus Bingham, Gabe Brown and an emotional Tyson Walker:



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}