Minnesota, coming off an upset victory over Ohio State, couldn’t continue the magic on this day, and fell to 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten.

“I thought we played harder,” head coach Tom Izzo said, in comparison to the loss at Indiana. “I thought we moved the ball a little better. We still don’t look as sharp as I think we’ve got to be but to come up here and get a win like that against a team who was celebrating a lot today, that’s a hell of a win for our guys.

The No. 11-ranked Spartans improved to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten, drawing even with 7-2 Illinois atop the conference standings.

Michigan State bounced back nicely from Thursday’s loss at Indiana with a smart, blue collar 70-52 victory over Minnesota, Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Cassius Winston scored a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting for Michigan State. He was 3-of-5 from 3-point range and had eight assists with only one turnover. That’s his best assist-to-turnover ratio since going 11-1 against Binghamton on Nov. 10.

“In the second half I thought Cassius took over the game,” Izzo said. “He made some great passes, made some great decisions. In the second half, he was unbelievable. Not bad in the first half.”

Xavier Tillman had 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 7-of-9 from the foul line for Michigan State. He had a game-high 10 rebounds as Michigan State beat the Gophers on the boards, 39-35. Minnesota had six offensive rebounds in the first nine minutes of the game, but the Spartans were solid on the boards from that point forward.

“Xavier was really good,” Izzo said. “He was under the weather a little bit. That’s why he looked like he was kind of dragging a little bit.”

* Michigan State freshman Rocket Watts was back in the starting lineup for the first time since the Duke game. He replaced Aaron Henry in the starting lineup. Watts had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Watts’ 3-pointer in the left corner, via an inside-out pass from Thomas Kithier, increased MSU’s lead to 64-47 with 4:59 to play.

Henry played a savvy game off the bench. He had nine points, four steals, four rebounds and two assists. He was 4-of-8 from the floor, and provided some offensive punch off the bench.

Izzo removed Henry from the starting lineup partly due to his pedestrian, two-rebound performance at Indiana. Henry’s four boards in this game won’t make Izzo completely pleased, but the sophomore wing showed better, all-around life in this game.

“Aaron Henry responded like a champion,” Izzo said. “Give him credit for that.”

Izzo was critical of Henry after the Indiana game, and indicated a lineup change was coming. Izzo stepped away from that assertion after this game.

“Aaron Henry, no punishment there,” Izzo said. “Aaron is probably the guy that deserves to start but sometimes I like bringing someone off the bench like Gabe (Brown) or Aaron who is an instant-offense guy. We’ll see how that works out.

“But you know what? Guys responded and that’s all that you can ask.”

* Michigan State started freshman Malik Hall at power forward for the first time. He replaced sophomore Marcus Bingham in the starting lineup.

Hall scored 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting. He had six rebounds and an assist. He played quality defense against Minnesota stretch four Alihan Demir.

“We thought for a while we were better off with Marcus (Bingham) coming off the bench, and then some things happened,” Izzo said. “We’ll keep working on that.”

* Tillman has five assists in each of the last two games.

“We are trying to get it in there to him, get him to the free throw line a little more, which we didn’t do a great job of,” Izzo said. “He’s still not comfortable in there. He made a couple of great moves and missed easy shots but he is starting to make moves now. I think we are going to get better and better there.”

* In removing Henry from the starting lineup, there was a chance Michigan State could suffer defensively against explosive Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr. Henry did a great job guarding him in the meeting between these two teams earlier this season.

But Watts did a solid job against Carr, and Henry came off the bench to continue the job. Carr finished 3-of-14 from the field and 1-of-7 from 4-point range.

“Rocket and Aaron did a hell of a job on their superstar, Carr,” Izzo said. “I thought that was the difference in the game. Rocket and Aaron Henry locking him up was big for us.”