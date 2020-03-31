EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo was hoping Wednesday would be a day of travel and one more weekend of basketball - at the Final Four.

Instead, he was killing time with another interview, talking about his adjustment to life in the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” quarantine of 2020 - this time with long-time Lansing television news director and radio host Tim Staudt.

“I was wishing I was headed to Atlanta today,” Izzo said during Wednesday’s edition of the “Staudt on Sports” radio show, which airs on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon on WVFN AM-730 in Lansing. “That was the ultimate dream. I wanted to be headed to Atlanta tonight. That’s not going to happen.”

Izzo is 23 days removed from winning his 10th Big Ten regular season championship. He still agonizes over what could have been, with Michigan State rounding into top form at the end of the season, led by one of the best players in the country - senior Cassius Winston.

But Izzo is trying not to dwell on those things, and instead focus on improving the situation - all situations. His team, his players, his program, recruiting, his home, his state, his country, his planet.

“This isn’t preaching, just stating that sometimes the pause button is needed for all of us,” Izzo said. “I’m hoping that instead of complaining about it, I take advantage of this pause button and try to figure out what’s important for me, what’s important for my family, what’s important for my program and somehow get better. I’m going to watch a lot of film, figure out what I did wrong all year.”

He won’t find much wrong. Michigan State went 22-9, and sank out of the Top 25 after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason. But in going back over film from the season, he’ll realize 2020 was one of his best coaching jobs, rescuing the team and Winston from the tragedy of November, as well as keeping things patched together while Rocket Watts and Kyle Ahrens were out for extended periods of time on a team that lacked backcourt depth.

After Xavier Tillman Sr. witnessed the birth of his second child, Michigan State clipped off four straight wins against Top 20 teams as part of a 5-0 streak to end the season.

Since then, Tillman has made his name eligible for the NBA Draft, but has not hired an agent. He will receive information from NBA executives and make what Izzo expects to be an informed decision as to whether he will stay in the draft.

“We thought Xavier should put his name in, to get an idea of where he’s at,” Izzo said. “But there are so many guys putting their names in, somebody must think there’s 4,000 NBA teams. Last year, there were 220 kids who put their names in as underclassmen to get evaluated by the underclassman committee. I would be shocked if it’s not 300 or 400 this year. So that’s a problem.”

After giving his players a little bit of time to themselves, which is customary at the end of a season, Izzo is following the lead of the Michigan State football program in beginning to organize player and team meetings on-line.

“I’m trying to get a little more connected with my players and my coaches so I can have meetings on Zoom with my coaches,” Izzo said. “There’s not a lot to meet about because you can’t do much. So let’s look back at the season, let’s look ahead to next season, let’s figure out our recruiting, which is really difficult right now because I don’t think anybody knows what’s going to happen.”

Izzo can’t mention players by name, but Michigan State remains interested in 6-foot-5, five-star point guard Karim Mane of Montreal. Izzo scouted him twice during the season and there were plans for Mane to visit after the season, but those things are on hold.

MSU’s interest in a transfer guard are also on hold as the Spartans have reciprocated interest in Big South Player of the Year Carlik Jones of Radford, Harvard combo guard Byrce Aiken and UNLV lead guard Amauri Hardy.

“As far as travel, we can’t bring recruits in,” Izzo said. “We still have some guys we’re trying to bring in. We can’t go see any recruits. So I’m doing what 90 percent of America is doing. I’m in my house.

“I go for my walk each day and when I do, I keep my social distancing. I try to stay in touch with my players every couple of days and I try to stay in touch with their families every week. And I stay in touch with my recruits and try to take care of my own family. That seems like a busy job but I’m bored. I’m bored because that’s what you do in these jobs. You go 100 miles an hour and all the sudden you’re reduced to crawling space around your house, it’s different.”

Izzo is considering taking a grad transfer to bolster his roster, but is annoyed by the threat of underclassmen transfers becoming a major issue for college basketball.

Izzo wasn’t big on the graduate transfer rule when it was adopted in 2011, but has utilized it in order to keep up with his competitors.

New NCAA legislation is expected to be considered later this year which could allow underclassmen to transfer and receive immediate eligibility once in their college careers. Izzo hates the proposed rule, which has support from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

“The transfer and how we’re handling that, to me, is the biggest disappointment I have, whether it be the NCAA or the Big Ten, or people in general,” Izzo said. “I just see this as such a negative. Last year there were 800 or 900 kids who put their name in the transfer portal and there were 150 kids that never even got a scholarship after that. I mean we are doing so many crazy things and nobody is getting good advice.

“Do I worry about it? I worry about it with every kid on my team, and not because I fear kids wanting to transfer for something like that. It’s who’s getting ahold of them? Who’s talking to them? Who’s dealing with them? I mean it’s crazy.

“As I’ve said a hundred times, and nobody listens, the kids are going to get hurt the most. I’m still going to have a program, and I promise you we’re still going to win. I don’t care who I have left, I’m going to win. But those kids, some kids, are going to lose-out big time. I’m really disappointed in how we’ve handled it, where it could be headed. But like everything else in life, you adjust and move on.”