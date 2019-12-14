Tom Izzo wasn’t pleased with Michigan State taking 33 3-pointers, and missing 26 of them during Saturday’s 72-49 victory over Oakland University, Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. But he understood why it happened that way.

“(Taking) 33 threes is a joke,” Izzo said, “but they were mostly because of the way Greg (Kampe) decided to guard us. And he was probably right in some ways.”

Coach Kampe won’t be the last to sag off of MSU’s shooters and dare them to fire, while protecting the paint area. As long as Michigan State continues to shoot at or below 33 percent from 3-point range, the Spartans are going to see more of that kind of defense.

MSU’s wings and power forwards have struggled to shoot with consistency all year. Now, that problem has carried over to point guard Cassius Winston. It was uncommon for him to find enough openings to fire nine 3-pointers in this game, and even more rare that he made only 11 percent of them, going 1-for-9 from long range.

“I have never in my entire time knowing Cassius Winston have seen him miss that many open threes that he was just short on,” Izzo said. “But what I loved about Cassius today is that in huddles and that, he just accepted it and was fired up for other guys, like Aaron Henry making assists. Cassius made some great passes, some great lobs. That’s a day when you hope to have 10 assists and we didn’t do a good job finishing.”