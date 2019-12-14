EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe are good friends.

Except for about three hours every year when Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans face Kampe’s Oakland University Grizzlies.

That interruption in the friendship will occur again at noon on Saturday when the No. 16 Spartans (6-3) travel to Detroit for a meeting with Oakland (5-5) at Little Caesars Arena.

“I hate him on Saturday. He’s not my friend at all on Saturday. After the game, he can be my friend,’’ Izzo joked.

Even though the Spartans have never lost to the Grizzlies in 17 previous meetings - last season MSU rolled over OU 99-66 in Breslin - there’s always a bit of trepidation for Izzo and his squad when the two teams meet, especially on a neutral court.

And that’s no joke

The last time the two teams met at a neutral site in 2017, MSU took care of business with an 86-73 victory. But in previous games in which neither team could claim home court, Oakland has been a tough out.

In 2015’s neutral site showdown at The Palace, undefeated, No. 1-ranked MSU needed overtime to gain a 99-93 victory. In 2013, the No. 5-ranked Spartans squeezed out a four-point win, escaping 67-63 at The Palace, and in 2010, the No. 7-ranked Spartans avoided a neutral site disaster by eking out a 77-76 triumph at The Palace.

The bottom line here, don’t be fooled by what some may label as an easy win when it comes to MSU vs. OU.

Kampe’s teams always seem to get up for MSU, in part because the Grizzlies’ roster is littered with guys who weren’t recruited by Izzo and his staff, so they have something to prove.

“I get mad at him every year because sometimes he plays us better than he plays the teams in his conference,’’ Izzo said. “They are competitive. It’s always a tough game. He’s had some average teams that we’ve won by five. He’s had some good teams that we’ve lucked out and won. Once in a while, we’ve had a blowout, but not very often.

“So when you play them that many times, if you don’t think I get nervous about when things just happen . . . but right now, I think it’s really important that we grow as a team too.’’

Of course, it doesn’t help that Kampe’s teams play just as hard nosed as Izzo’s teams do.

“We’re approaching this game as a big game for a lot of reasons,’’ Izzo said. “No. 1, we have to start getting better now but I think we’re approaching it (as a big game) because history has shown they play us well every year.’’

MSU enters Saturday’s matchup with three players averaging double figures in points, led by senior point guard and All-American candidate Cassius Winston’s 17.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Junior forward Xavier Tillman adds 13.3 points a contest and is the Spartans’ top rebounder at 9.8 boards a game.

Sophomore swingman Aaron Henry rounds out the double-figure trio at 10.9 points a contest.

And while those three will be expected to do the heavy lifting for much of the season, this is a game in which sophomore wing Gabe Brown may need to surpass his average of 8.7 points a game. Brown will be starting in place of the injured Rocket Watts (ankle stress reaction) for the second straight game.

Izzo will continue to closely monitor the progress of his power forwards. Freshman Malik Hall (5.8 ppg), sophomore Marcus Bingham (5.3) and sophomore Thomas Kithier (5.0) will all get time inside, and at the stretch four. Bingham is expected to start at the four, and will also play the five (center) at times.