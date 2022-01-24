Izzo, Michigan State preparing for a Top 10 version of Illinois

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo has seen different versions of Illinois when he watches Tuesday night’s opponent on film.

Izzo is preparing for the best version of the 13-5 Illini. That’s the Illini with a healthy Kofi Cockburn and a healthy Andre Curbelo.

Cockburn, Illinois’ mammoth center, missed Illinois’ Friday night loss at Maryland due to being in concussion protocol. His availability is unknown for MSU’s game at Illinois on Tuesday night (7 pm, ESPN).

Curbelo, Illinois’ dynamic sophomore guard, missed nine games with a head injury after sustaining a concussion on Oct. 23.

Curbelo returned for Illinois double-overtime loss to Purdue last week, and scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting.

Despite losing to Purdue, Illinois looked like a skilled, talented, dangerous Top 10 type of team on that night - which is what the Illini were forecast to become this season, prior to the injuries.

However Curbelo struggled through a sickness against Maryland, scoring four points in 14 minutes.

“It’s a difficult prep,” Izzo said. “I’m not sure if Kofi will play or not. I think he will. “With Curbelo coming back, I’m not sure what that does to their lineup. Not having a lot of tape on Curbelo, and he comes back and scores 20 in his first game back. Then he’s sick. There is a lot of guessing. That makes it more difficult to game plan for that, and that’s the way the whole year is.

“Illinois was a Top 10 team. Michigan was a Top 10 team. Those teams are all going to come back to who they are and what style they are.

“In Illinois’ case, there were injuries, and Kofi missed some games early, so records are not always indicative of the team.”

Izzo is hoping MSU’s 15-3 overall record and 6-1 mark in Big Ten play are indicative of how the final six weeks of the regular season go. Michigan State is alone atop the Big Ten standings, a half game ahead of Wisconsin following the Spartans’ thorough 86-74 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday.

After an unsightly loss to Northwestern last week, a three-game losing streak seemed possible for the Spartans as they played at No. 8 Wisconsin and at Illinois in a four-day span. But MSU’s eye-opening win at Wisconsin, and Illinois continued problems with injury and illness, puts a cloud of unpredictability over this key Big Ten game.

“We know that that’s a Top 10, Top 15 team, especially if they get everybody on the same page and back together with their health,” Izzo said.

Cockburn’s availability is a major variable. The 7-foot junior from Kingston, Jamaica is averaging 21.1 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 58.9 percent from the field.

How much of a variable?

“Have you seen him?!” Izzo shouted with laughter when asked during Monday’s press conference about the difference in playing a team with or without Cockburn. “That would be like going down Michigan Avenue (and asking), ‘Is the Capital there or not? Did they put a 7-11 in place of the Capital?’

“That’s not to disrespect anybody. But I think he will play. I don’t know how bad the injury is, so I say that without any real knowledge.

“They do play differently without him. It’s more of an open post when he is not there.

“He is big and strong. This is a real good test on whether we can block and tackle. He has to be blocked and tackled.”

Due to Covid absences, and injuries, Izzo says he has had to prepare his team for more unknowns and variables this season than in any other. And he’s continuing to learn how to handle it.

“We are learning both ways,” Izzo said. “When we played Northwestern, we found out right before the game that the big kid (Pete Nance) wasn’t playing. I think that hurt us. I think our guys said, ‘Well …’”

They were wrong. Nance’s teammates rallied and the Wildcasts upset Michigan State, 64-62, on Jan. 15.

“So we got to Wisconsin and found out that Tyler Wahl might not play, so I addressed that as soon as we found out,” Izzo said. “The other one, against Northwestern, I waited until game time. That hurt us. This week we are not going to be that stupid. We said we learned a lesson last time. Don’t worry about who we are playing, worry about what we have to do.

“This game, the problem is you have two key players. I’m at least 99 percent sure Curbelo is going to play. But the question is how does he play now? I watched him at the beginning of the year, and then he was out 12 games, then I watched him against Purdue and he was an all-star guard.

“So how will they play with him? What does that mean for (fellow guard) Trent Frazier? Are they going to go really small and go there with three 6-foot guards that can all handle it and shoot it? or are they going to do something different? It’s all speculation.

“We are going to try to prepare for both, but I say we have to prepare more for us. We are going to do what we do and we are going to make a couple of adjustments if Kofi is there and a couple of adjustments if he is not there. He’s a big fella who can score a lot of points.”

Michigan State has some individual question marks of its own. Senior center Marcus Bingham continues to try to recover from a December bout with COVID.

Bingham has battled fatigue issues in January. He played only 14 minutes at Wisconsin while slapped with foul trouble.

Bingham has had success pestering Cockburn in the past. The Spartans need strong minutes out of Bingham in this game.

“It has not been an easy run for him (Bingham),” Izzo said. “We have talked to him and looked at things. He just doesn’t have the same energy as before when he was rebounding and blocking shots. But he is coming back around. I do think he will be a key. He has size and he has length on him.”

MSU got a little more out of third-string center Mady Sissoko against Wisconsin. He played five solid minutes and had one rebound and one point. At 6-9, 235, he’s a strong body that can be put to use versus Cockburn in short relief.

Meanwhile, second-string center Julius Marble has had flashes of standout play in each of the past two games. He scored 18 points in 19 minutes in the loss to Northwestern, to the point that critics were wondering why he didn’t play more.

Against the Badgers, Marble played only 13 minutes before fouling out, but scored six points, including a 17-foot face-up jumper and a hook shot which each came at critical moments in helping the Spartans silence Wisconsin’s hopes of a comeback.

“For Kofi, we need to do a team job on him, not an individual job,” Izzo said.