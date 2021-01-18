SpartanMag - Izzo making the best of team's COVID pause

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo is less grouchy about his team's COVID-19 pause than you might expect.

His Spartans were out of action this week due to COVID-19 issues within the program. And, to be clear, the 26th-year head coach would prefer to be playing games.

But Saturday wasn’t a bad day for Izzo. He revealed during an interview on Sirius Satellite Radio with Dan Dakich that the COVID issues caused a shuffling of coaching duties which landed Izzo on the court with players for a rotation of individual workouts.

“Damn, I got back to old times this morning,” Izzo said during an energetic, light-hearted, 17-minute interview with Dakich. “I actually enjoyed it!”

Izzo overcame a bout with COVID-19 in November. It was determined by medical officials that MSU’s players can work out with Izzo, one-on-one, while in relative isolation.

“My assistants haven’t had it and I’ve already had it, so they (medical experts) just figured for these couple of days until we get to our seven days (of isolation finished), we can work a guy out individually,” Izzo said. “Sitting in the office and dealing with problems isn’t as much fun as being on the court with them on individual workouts. That’s usually an assistant’s deal. I kind of enjoyed it.”

The Spartans are without senior guard Joshua Langford, freshman center Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo due to positive COVID-19 tests. They will be out until late January.

“Hey I just want to play games to be honest with you,” Izzo said. “Every game that we play, I think, is a blessing.”

But he’s making the best of the pause.

“If there’s ever a thing to say that sounds crazy

I honestly think that this little four or five days that we’ve been off so far, I think it might be good,” Izzo said. “I’ve been able to work, and everybody has been home, doing work from there. And now we’re going to try to individually work.

“I was an advocate of (playing on) Christmas. I loved it. I thought it was great. But to get absolutely no break, it starts wearing on you. I think if we can get through this and if we can start practicing Monday, which I think (we can), as long as we don’t have any other positives …”

He didn’t finish that statement before voicing his worry for what’s next.

“What we don’t know is how does the schedule change,” Izzo said.

Izzo explained that the Big Ten schedule was built for teams to have bye weeks that could be used to shoehorn postponed games into the middle of the season. But Michigan State has already gone through one of those weeks and didn’t yet need to reschedule a game. This week is MSU’s other week for rescheduling games, but the Spartans are unable to play.

“Those were our two weeks to make up games, but the problem is we just got sick,” Izzo said. “I could see us playing Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday or something (to play the postponed games).”