SpartanMag - Izzo making the best of team's COVID pause

Izzo making the best of team's COVID pause
East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo is less grouchy about his team's COVID-19 pause than you might expect.
His Spartans were out of action this week due to COVID-19 issues within the program. And, to be clear, the 26th-year head coach would prefer to be playing games.
But Saturday wasn’t a bad day for Izzo. He revealed during an interview on Sirius Satellite Radio with Dan Dakich that the COVID issues caused a shuffling of coaching duties which landed Izzo on the court with players for a rotation of individual workouts.
“Damn, I got back to old times this morning,” Izzo said during an energetic, light-hearted, 17-minute interview with Dakich. “I actually enjoyed it!”
Izzo overcame a bout with COVID-19 in November. It was determined by medical officials that MSU’s players can work out with Izzo, one-on-one, while in relative isolation.
“My assistants haven’t had it and I’ve already had it, so they (medical experts) just figured for these couple of days until we get to our seven days (of isolation finished), we can work a guy out individually,” Izzo said. “Sitting in the office and dealing with problems isn’t as much fun as being on the court with them on individual workouts. That’s usually an assistant’s deal. I kind of enjoyed it.”
The Spartans are without senior guard Joshua Langford, freshman center Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo due to positive COVID-19 tests. They will be out until late January.
“Hey I just want to play games to be honest with you,” Izzo said. “Every game that we play, I think, is a blessing.”
But he’s making the best of the pause.
“If there’s ever a thing to say that sounds crazy
I honestly think that this little four or five days that we’ve been off so far, I think it might be good,” Izzo said. “I’ve been able to work, and everybody has been home, doing work from there. And now we’re going to try to individually work.
“I was an advocate of (playing on) Christmas. I loved it. I thought it was great. But to get absolutely no break, it starts wearing on you. I think if we can get through this and if we can start practicing Monday, which I think (we can), as long as we don’t have any other positives …”
He didn’t finish that statement before voicing his worry for what’s next.
“What we don’t know is how does the schedule change,” Izzo said.
Izzo explained that the Big Ten schedule was built for teams to have bye weeks that could be used to shoehorn postponed games into the middle of the season. But Michigan State has already gone through one of those weeks and didn’t yet need to reschedule a game. This week is MSU’s other week for rescheduling games, but the Spartans are unable to play.
“Those were our two weeks to make up games, but the problem is we just got sick,” Izzo said. “I could see us playing Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday or something (to play the postponed games).”
STRESS TESTS
Izzo says every day of testing has become worrisome. The process is tedious - and not just the part when they stick a swab up your nose.
After the test, players and coaches have wait 15 minutes for the results.
“You’ve got 15 minutes as a player to sit in a sitting room, and the coaches have to go up to our office and we are not allowed to leave the building until we get the results,” Izzo said. “For 18 straight days I tested negative. So for 18 straight days my trainer would come up and give me the thumbs up and say, ‘You’re clear.’
“I won’t say what I said to him, but you can imagine You know like, ‘No kidding I’m clear. I haven’t been anywhere but my house and here.’
“I didn’t even think about it. And then I got it.”
That was on Nov. 9. He sat out for two weeks. He joked back then that the team was fine without him.
But if a player tests positive, they are out for 17 days. Lose too many of those guys, and there is no team.
Hence the worrying.
“Every day, I just waited to see if a player got it out of nowhere,” Izzo said. “That was stressful, especially if you go on the road and you test them that morning of the game, just praying that nobody tests negative.
“It is a little more stressful than you think and it didn’t bother me until I got it and then it took on a whole new meaning.
“Taking a kid like Mady who is just coming on as a freshman and I needed some size and he didn’t get the spring, summer and fall and some exhibition games, so he is playing eight or nine minutes a game. And now he’s out for 17 days and he’s out until the end of January. How good is he going to be when he comes back?
“That’s the issue with the tournament, if somebody gets it, we’re shutting that guy down for 17 days and if you get it at the end of February, you are more or less done for the yeaer unless you make it to the Final Four. That’s the hard part for us in this league where it’s a little different than other leagues.”
Izzo remains a strong proponent of continuing the college basketball season.
“I want the safety for the players, as much as people think I’m certifiably nuts, which sometimes I am,” Izzo said. “I said at Christmas, because I care about my players so much, I am going to keep them here in the safest environment we can have, with no one else around, let them do what they love to do, and I’m going to try to work with the mental health thing every day with my assistants.
“Nothing is more important than the safety. But I don’t think we can crawl and die in a hole, either. And I think a part of mental health is playing. I think Dan Dakitch back in your day would have gone crazy, sitting in an apartment, not playing games, not practicing basketball. So I took the other approach.”
IZZO’S BATTLE WITH COVID
During the interview, Izzo revealed a little more about his personal experience with COVID-19.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news