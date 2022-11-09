East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State finalized a Top 5 basketball recruiting class today with the signing of four prospects as the early signing period began. “We have four guys that are OKG’s, they’re our kind of guys,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in a one-minute pool video which was released to media just before noon on Wednesday. “They are guys that get along. They have kind of united together. All four of them have spent a lot of time talking to each other.” The class is ranked No. 3 in the nation by Rivals.com, trailing No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Kentucky. With the Spartans traveling today to San Diego for Friday’s game against Gonzaga, Izzo isn’t have a typical signing day press conference. Xavier Booker is the highest-ranked member of the recruiting class, ranked the No. 1 player in the country by Rivals.com. He is a skilled, face-up, 6-foot-11 center from Indianapolis Cathedral High School. He is ranked No. 3 by ESPN. Jeremy Fears is a 6-foot point guard from Joliet Ill. He is ranked No. 37 in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 11 at the point guard position. Coen Carr is a 6-foot-6 forward from East Point, Ga. and Legacy Early College. He is ranked the No. 87 player in the country by Rivals.com. Gehrig Normand is a 6-foot-5 guard from North Richlands Texas and Birdville High School. He is ranked the No. 48 player in the nation by Rivals.com.

THE OVERVIEW

Booker is the highest-ranked player of the group, but Fears is a candidate to emerge as the face of the program in the years ahead, capable of being a vocal leader who can make those around him better. Carr, an electric athlete and power finisher, was the late-rising prospect who has vaulted into the national Top 50 by some outlets. Normand is a wing shooter who elevates reasonably well and has a decently quick shot release. He moves pretty well without the ball. “Coen (Carr) was the last one (to sign), Gehrig from down in Texas was one of the early ones,” Izzo said. “Of course Book from down in Indianapolis is I guess the marquee guy in the class. “But Jeremy Fears is probably the ring master. He is the Mateen Cleaves, the Magic Johnson of the bunch. He just brings a unity and a confidence. He’s an extraverted personality that I think is going to fit in here very well.”

BOOKER, TALENT ON THE RISE

Booker, who has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range last year as a junior. "He can really shoot the ball, and he reminds us a lot of a younger Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Izzo said in a press release. “He's a player that can do a lot of versatile things. He's got versatility, he's got athleticism, he's got a solid shot and he has a great understanding of the game. “He has been very well-coached, and he's won a state championship, so he knows what winning is all about. “As he gets stronger – I think we've only seen a small portion of what this kid is going to be able to do. “I’m excited to have him. He too comes from an incredible family. His mom videotapes every game. I have more fun watching her in the stands sometimes. We have had some great success with kids out of Indianapolis, and I hope that Xavier will be the next great one."

FEARS, NATURAL LEADER

Fears is returning to his hometown high school, Joliet (Ill.) West, to play with his younger brother after spending the last two years playing at La Lumiere in LaPorte, Ind. He averaged 8.5 points and 4.1 assists last year at La Lumiere, which is one of the top prep programs in the country. "Jeremy Fears is the straw that stirs the drink,” Izzo said. “He's the pied piper for everybody in the country. He reminds me so much of Mateen Cleaves as far as how he gets along with everybody. Tough, rugged, and competitive kid, but as much as he is all of those things, he is friends with everybody. Everybody knows of him, and everybody loves to talk to him.” Fears averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds for USA Basketball’s 17U team during the summer, helping the USA win the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup. He scored 17 points in the semifinals against Lithuania. “He has done very well with USA Basketball, and he is the consummate point guard,” Izzo said. “He is improving his shooting every day, but he's as good a quarterback as any we've had here.” Fears’ toughness, effervescence and selflessness makes him the type of point guard and leader that Izzo covets. Izzo values point guard leaders like Fears, but they are hard to find. “I guess Mateen is who I recognize the most (in terms of comparisons), even though he isn't quite built like him, but he's tough as nails,” Izzo said. “He has an ability to make other people around him better than they actually are, and that's a quality that coaches are always looking for. His family has been up here a couple of times, and his dad was a very good college basketball player, so we are excited to have Jeremy."

CARR, THE EXPLOSIVE ATHLETE

Carr has risen to a Top 30 ranking by some national outlets after a breakout summer with the Georgia Stars AAU program. He played his first two seasons at Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga. "Coen Carr is 6-6, kind of a swingman from Georgia,” Izzo said. “He's really here because of his mother, Cynthia. When we had him on his official visit, he was unbelievable. He got along with everybody. But his mother was super. She was playing games with us all, and kind of made everybody feel comfortable. “On the official visit, I got a chance to meet his dad too. We have a saying here, 'Our Kinda Guy,' but we also look for 'Our Kind of Family.' Coen Carr has an incredible athletic ability and is improving his shooting every day. He has risen in the standings because he plays hard. We're really excited about him."

NORMAND, A BOUNCY SHOOTER

Normand is in the Rivals.com Top 50, and is listed in the bottom half of the Top 100 by other outlets. Rivals.com ranks Normand as the No. 8 shooting guard in the country. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a junior. "Gehrig Normand is a 6-5 guard from down in Texas, not far from Matt McQuaid,” Izzo said. “That's intriguing, because they are similar types of players, and now Matt is on our staff. “Gehrig has an incredible family. His dad played some college football. He has a great, competitive nature. He's got a brother who is a good football player too, so he comes from an athletic family. “With Gehrig, we've got a guy who can shoot the ball, and he's also a very good athlete. He's another personality that seems to get along with everybody, and that's really the theme of this whole class. We're excited to get another guy from Texas. Matt McQuaid was a great find for us, and I think Gehrig Normand will be right there with him." Michigan State is one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 20 of the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. Ohio State is No. 9, Maryland is No. 13 and and Minnesota is No. 20.