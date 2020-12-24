SpartanMag - Izzo looking for renewed 'Spartan energy'

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo previews Friday's Christmas Day game against Wisconsin and looks back on the problems during the Spartans loss at Northwestern.

"We've worked hard the last two or three days so that that doesn't happen again," Izzo said of the Spartans' stale performance at Northwestern, losing 79-65. “I’ve got to make sure that everybody understands that there’s a standard that we have to play to.

"We had two film sessions on Monday. A couple of (practice) sessions on Tuesday. One on offense, one on defense. Not grinders. Just to get some things straightened out."

No. 12 Michigan State plays host to No. 9 Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day (FOX).

"Hopefully we will play with Spartan energy," Izzo said. "That might not be enough against a team like this."