Izzo likes the challenge of heading to Wisconsin and Illinois

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State is entering the most challenging two-game test of the conference season in the next week, and Tom Izzo isn’t shy about it.

After an unsettling 64-62 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, the Spartans’ first defeat of the Big Ten season, Michigan State will play at No. 8 Wisconsin (14-2) at 9 p.m. on Friday, and play at No. 17 Illinois (13-3) on Tuesday.

Michigan State is 14-3 (5-1 in the Big Ten) and ranked No. 14.

Wisconsin has more victories against quadrant one and quadrant two opponents than any team in the country.

Illinois (6-1 in the Big Ten) is coming off a double overtime loss to Purdue in what was the best, hard-hitting game of the Big Ten basketball season thus far.

Izzo wants some of that.

“I kind of like the challenge,” Izzo said. “I like where we’re going. We could go there and play really well and lose two games, but I’ll know where we are.

“We are 14-3 and we have some deficiencies. We have to get better at those deficiencies. That is my job, whether I do it by running them, yelling or benching. But I do believe this team will rise up and I do believe we have enough good guys and enough good players and I think we are getting across to them.”

Izzo’s weekly press conference video: