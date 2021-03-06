SpartanMag - Izzo, Langford not closing door on possibility he could return next year

East Lansing, Mich. - Joshua Langford will get the rare opportunity to experience Senior Day for a second time on Sunday.

And it might not be his last one.

Head coach Tom Izzo revealed on Friday that his fifth-year senior guard may contemplate returning for an extra year of eligibility next season, thanks to Langford’s surprisingly healthy return to the court this year, and the option to accept the NCAA’s COVID blanket waiver and not have this season count against the athlete’s four years of eligibility.

“You know, he and I are going to sit down (and discuss it),” Izzo said when asked about the possibility of Langford returning. “I think he does (have interest in returning). He just has to make sure he is perfectly healthy.”

Langford missed last season and most of the year before with a lingering foot injury. He was close to retirement on a number of occasions.

Last year, in the days leading up to the final game of the season, Izzo revealed that Langford might try to come back as a redshirt senior this season. It was a surprise at the time.

Michigan State fans honored him on Senior Day with chants of “One more year!”

He smiled and promised nothing - partly because he wasn’t sure if his foot would ever heal.

“There was a point in my life when I didn’t know if I would be able to put a jersey back on,” Langford said on Friday.

Izzo and Langford’s father urged him to continue through rehab last summer and give it a try to come back. No one expected much. And no one dreamed the option would be back on the table this year.

“I swear to you, it was October and I was getting excited that we could get him for 15 minutes a game,” Izzo said. “Then it was 20-some, then it was ratcheting up.”

Langford spent much of the season knocking off rust and getting re-acclimated to a role as a starter.

Then Langford was lost for three weeks to COVID-19 in January. As soon as he was cleared to return, Michigan State wrung 30-plus minutes per game out of him due to depth problems caused by Gabe Brown being out with COVID. Langford wasn’t nearly at his best, but he gave it his all - often to the detriment of his personal efficiency statistics.

Then, he found a groove in leading Michigan State to season-changing, back-to-back wins against Indiana and Illinois.

He scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in a comeback win against the Hoosiers on Feb. 20. Then he was nothing short heroic in scoring 13 points with 16 rebounds in an upset of No. 5 Illinois on Feb. 23.

That’s when Langford, like all of his teammates, began feeling the effects of an exhausting schedule. His shooting percentage dipped in games against Ohio State, Maryland, Indiana and Michigan as the Spartans played six games in 13 days, an unprecedented stretch.

He is averaging 10 points per game, second-best on the team - while logging 28 minutes a game.

His foot is fine.

Thinking back to how well he played in the first Indiana game and the upset of Illinois - arguably the two best back-to-back games of Langford’s college career - has sparked some intrigue as to how effective he might be for an entire season if he is able to harness a level of good health and play a normal schedule next year.

The thought of playing professionally after college, perhaps overseas, has re-entered the equation for Langford. His stock would be enhanced if he were able to play a full season next year.

“Would another year under his belt (in) total health - because he is healthy - give him the best chance? Those are something that Josh and I and his mom and dad will talk about," Izzo said.

Langford is a man of strong faith who has said in the past that he waits for God to reveal a path for him and then embark upon it. Surprisingly, his basketball path continues to meander.

“It’s unbelievable just to be able to play again,” he said. “Obviously, (the current situation) might not be ideal. But at the end of the day, I’m back playing with a second chance at playing the game I love.”

With three incoming freshmen, and the probability of Aaron Henry leaving for the NBA after this season, Michigan State would have 14 scholarship players for next year if the rest of the team, includig Langford, wanted to return. The NCAA limit is 13. In order for Langford to return, someone would have to transfer out of the program.

If high school junior commitment Emoni Bates reclassifies and chooses to enroll at Michigan State next year, then two current Spartans would need to transfer out of the program.

Those are heady circumstance for current members of the program, and Langford.

When asked about the possibility of playing for Michigan State again next year, Langford didn’t close the door on the idea and - fitting of his personality - says he is focusing on the greater good of the team.

“It feels great to play basketball and because of that I just try to focus in on where I’m at right now, especially with the way our season is going right now,” he said. “We have to be all hands on deck. There is no need to be thinking about anything but the task at hand. So that’s kind of where I’m at with that.

“Once the opportunity comes for me to start thinking about those things, I’ll think about those things. But right now, all I’m really thinking about is doing the job for my team and get this win coming up on Sunday and going from there.”