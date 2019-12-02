Go Here for the promo code and more info.

EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo has 611 career victories, but a regular-season victory over Duke at Breslin Center would live long in Izzo's heart if the Spartans were able to pull it off on Tuesday night.

Michigan State, ranked No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll after a 2-1, fifth-place showing at the Maui Invitational last week, will play host to No. 10 Duke at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“For us, it doesn’t get much bigger or better than this,” Izzo said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “It’s a great opportunity to challenge ourselves against one of the premier programs in the country.”

The game will be part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Michigan State is 8-11 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and 3-12 all-time against Duke.

Michigan State is 0-4 against Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The two programs met on one occasion at Breslin Center as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, in 2003. Duke won that game, 72-50.

In their most recent meeting, Michigan State defeated Duke, 68-67, in the NCAA Elite Eight on March 31.

This game won’t be as big as that one, but it’s the opportunity for a special night at the Breslin Center:

“We play anybody, any place, any time but we don’t always get to play them in a home-and-home,” Izzo said. “It seems like all the big games are at neutral sites. Fans that are so loyal deserve to have some of the best teams here. So it’s going to happen tomorrow night and it’s going to be exciting.”

Watch Izzo's press conference from earlier today in the video below:

More notes and coverage to come at SpartanMag.com.