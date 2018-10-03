EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo came off the practice court on Tuesday, a full week into the new season, excited about his freshmen, his improving big men, and the upcoming Michigan State Madness event. Michigan State Madness will be staged Friday night at Breslin Center. At the practice, Spartan fans will get their latest look at veterans Joshua Langford, Cassius Winston and Nick Ward, as well as freshmen such as Aaron Henry. Doors open for Michigan State Madness at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. The event will begin with autographs. The formal event will begin at 9:30 with introductions and then scrimmaging. “It’s still a pretty good tradition here,” Izzo said.

THE LATEST FROM BRESLIN

Izzo continues to rave about the performance and production of his tag team of big men, Nick Ward and Xavier Tillman.

Those two never shared the court last year, because they both played the five and there’s no room for two fives on the court in today’s game. But the plan this year is for them to play together, in a twin wide-bodies set — although they aren’t as wide as they used to be. “X and Nick have both lost 15 or 20 pounds,” Izzo said. “They’ve done an unbelievable job with their bodies. Both of them are in better shape. They can go longer, they’re quicker, they’re more athletic and they look a hell of a lot better.” If they’re going to share the court, one of them needs to step outside and take a defender with him. Tillman is the better candidate to provide some stretch-four skill to help balance the floor when he and Ward are on the court together. “Xavier has shot the ball so well,” Izzo said. “He spent as much time as anybody in here this summer except Josh and McQuaid. You really see the difference.”

A BRAVE NEW WARD

Last year, Ward ranked second on the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game, a productive rate considering he averaged a little over 18 minutes a game. Ward led the Big Ten in field goal percentage at .648.

Tillman (6-8, Soph., Grand Rapids) averaged 2.8 points per game while logging 8.7 minutes per game. He earned trust as a mobile, smart defender, and is building on those tools this year. Ward considered leaving Michigan State for the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Gahanna, Ohio has occasionally brooded about the tough-love demands of the Spartan program, demands that have landed him on the bench more than once in his career. Anyone expecting a long-faced, difficult Ward in 2018-19 is mistaken. He’s been upbeat, effervescent and active. “He’s a lot different,” Izzo said. “What Nick did that I was really impressed with is right when he decided to come back, he started working out two-a-days, and that’s when he dropped some more weight, that’s when he spent some more time on his shooting and his game. The focus, the energy has been a lot better. Everybody in this room knows that Nick and I had our differences on how hard he played. That’s one thing I don’t complain about right now.” Izzo has pointed to Ward as a hard-working example in practice, and has challenged freshmen to be like Nick. “What he did over the summer shows his dedication,” Izzo said. “He was in here at six in the morning, he was in here at night, taking care of his business academically, he had his greatest semester on campus with some real classes. I think the players see that. The respect factor of the players has doubled, to be honest with you.” Ward has even been heard imploring freshmen to run harder. “Well he should be good at that because he heard me yelling at him for two years to run,” Izzo said. “He’s getting there,” Izzo said, his voice raising, realizing the irony. “Some of you can’t believe I’m saying that, but I am saying that and I honestly think he could be.” “We had a lot of guys who had good summers, but Nick and X, for big guys, had phenomenal summers. And I don’t want to forget Kenny (Goins) because he had a hell of a day today. “I’ve been pleased that X and Nick have played really well together at times. Kenny moves in there and it’s like a smooth transition.”

WHILE THE GOINS GOOD

Goins averaged 2.1 points per game last year while averaging 13.9 minutes.

“Kenny attacked the offensive glass,” Izzo said. “He can guard really well and he’s making shots. He is one of our best athletes, with a 7-1 wing span. Kenny is one of those guys that I think could play at another level, and hopefully he’s starting to do that.” Michigan State lost three low post regulars from last year. Jaren Jackson Jr. left for the NBA after his freshman season. Gavin Schilling graduated and Ben Carter. Combined, they averaged 38 minutes of playing time per game. Tillman, Ward and Goins will be important cogs in helping fill those 38 minutes. They’ve upped their game to meet the call. “Nick is a lot quicker,” Izzo said. “He can now guard. We might be able to switch. He’s been a lot better on the ball screens. That has changed a lot.” Izzo needs more guys hitting the glass like Goins. “I don’t think our bigs are rebounding like they could and should,” Izzo said. “Our freshmen have got to do a better job of that. They’re just kind of learning how to get a little more physical. But they’ll get there.”

FOURTH WHEEL?

As for a fourth big man, freshman Marcus Bingham has a ton of potential, but is thin and lacks strength. He and fellow freshman Thomas Kithier will audition for a role. Kithier is more equipped to bang and move laterally on defense.

Junior Kyle Ahrens is best-suited to play the wing. But he provided emergency minutes as a stretch four two years ago, and he could do it in a non-emergency means this year. Izzo likes the idea of using Ahrens, or perhaps Henry, at the four if and when the Spartans want to go small. “Aaron Henry is the one freshman that is strong enough, physical enough, he has the best vertical on the team at 40 inches,” Izzo said. “He kind of reminds me of Alan Anderson. He has an incredible first step and that first step will make it hard for fours to guard him if we do put him there.” Henry has been MSU’s most impressive freshman, and at times perhaps the team’s most potentially well-rounded player. Izzo is trying to determine how much information Henry can handle. “That is the big question with him and (freshman) Gabe Brown, how many positions do we want to try to teach them?” Izzo said. “Those will be some of those things the next couple of weeks will determine.”

ZONE SEASON

Izzo is tinkering around with a zone defense again. He often does this, early in the season, but scraps the idea of playing zone and reverts to being a 100-percent man-to-man team when games begin.

But this year, Izzo seems more serious about having his team dabble with zone defense. Michigan State has practiced zone defense in three of the six practices so far this year, including Tuesday. Izzo’s staff has invested more time, study and research into implementing zone than ever before. Izzo joked that he did the best thing he possibly could do in terms of forwarding the zone project by allowing associate head coach Dwayne Stephens handle the process. “I removed myself from it and D.J.’s got the entire zone package,” Izzo said. “He’s spent some time with some other programs, he spent some time looking around. We put it in three days ago. It’s not something we’ve worked on a lot, but I am pleased with it.” Izzo said Eastern Michigan and Gonzaga are among the teams Stephens researched. Michigan State coaches have a good relationship with the head coach at EMU, Rob Murphy, who used to be an assistant at Syracuse. EMU employs the Syracuse zone. So does Izzo mean it this time? Is he actually going to use a zone defense at times this year? Well, they’re certainly spending more time on it than usual. “I haven’t done it as much as I’m doing now,” Izzo said. “I do feel like we’re playing it more because I want to play it and that’s why I sent D.J. a few places and had him study some film, so I can really figure out what we want to do. I don’t know why I want to do that. Man has been so good, but I do think we need a little bit of a change-up, and that would probably be the biggest reason.”

WHAT’S GOOD



“Our basketball I.Q. and our ability to make decisions has gotten a lot better,” Izzo said. “I don’t know totally why, maybe because we got to spend a little more time with them this summer, but those decisions have really been much better. “We’ve been shooting the ball really, really well.”

TIP-INS

* Izzo continues to compliment Ahrens, a junior 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Versailles, Ohio. Ahens missed last year with a knee injury.

“I’m pleased with Kyle Ahrens, who has had a hell of a run,” Izzo said. “The guy that was kind of the forgotten guy.” * Co-captain Matt McQuaid has been missing time with a hamstring injury. “He practiced a little bit today,” Izzo said. “He probably has one more day (off).”

