SpartanMag - Izzo: ‘I'm looking forward to Sunday’

Tom Izzo was cranky and defiant following Michigan State's 69-50 loss at Michigan on Thursday.

Michigan cliched the outright Big Ten title and Michigan State comes out of it likely needing one more victory to extend the fourth longest NCAA Tournament streak in men's college basketball history to 23 years.

The Spartans will get another shot on Sunday at home against Michigan.

If Thursday's blowout was any indication, the Spartans might need to find their 15th win of the season at the Big Ten Tournament, because the Wolverines were excellent in the second half of this game.

But Izzo, ever the scrappy competitor, is eying revenge this weekend.

"We got some work to do," Izzo said. "I'm looking forward to Sunday. We'll bounce back. We've been here before, a lot this year."