Izzo expecting exhibition progress prior to Kansas showdown

East Lansing, Mich. - With Michigan State less than a week from its Champions Classic game against Kansas to open up the 2021-22 season in earnest, Tom Izzo has a few things he wants to get accomplished during the Spartans’ second and final exhibition game of the preseason, against Grand Valley State at 7 pm on Thursday at Breslin Center (BTN+).

Among them:

* Solidify a starting lineup.

“I’ve got to come up with a true starting lineup, which I think I’ve got most of,” Izzo said after practice on Wednesday. “The X-factors are Joey (Hauser) and Malik (Hall) because we’re trying to play Malik at two positions. We could bring him off the bench, or we could not. That will probably be determined in the next week.”

Hall came off the bench during last week’s 92-58 exhibition victory over Ferris State. He entered the game as a wing, in place of Gabe Brown. His ability to play the three or the four gives Izzo more options for early-game substitutions within one player.

Hall has been shooting well in the preseason, and delivered an excellent pass in an open court situation during Wednesday’s practice.

Hauser had a team-high six rebounds against Ferris State to go with 9 points and four assists. Hall had 8 points an five rebounds.

* Get more development from the center position.

Marcus Bingham started at the five against Ferris State (8 points, three rebounds) and is likely to start tonight. Mady Sissoko (6 points, four rebounds) was active off the bench last week. Julius Marble was the Spartans’ most efficient rebounder in terms of boards (five) per minutes played (12).

Izzo wants more mental endurance out of the big men.

“Maybe the biggest thing, especially with Julius and Marcus, is being able to get up and down, up and down, up and down instead of going up and down twice and getting tired,” Izzo said. “I don’t think it’s their conditioning. I think it’s their mindset and mentality, and that’s got to change.

“So I’m just looking for constant improvement out of those guys. Marcus has had a good week. Julius is still starting to come along. He was maybe our best one at the end of last year. And Mady is making progress.

“I would like to get the ball into them. I would like them to rebound a little better than they did last game. I thought they did a pretty good job defensively, stepping up on ball screens, doing some things there.”

* Sharpen up the special teams.

In Izzo’s parlance, basketball special teams consist of in-bound offense, in-bound defense and free throws, which includes boxing out at the foul line.

Michigan State coaches feel the Spartans lost three games on free throw boxouts last year, including the UCLA game.

“We are going to remind our guys every day of the year to keep cutting out at the free throws, giving up no missed free throws,” Izzo said.

Michigan State was 19 of 31 from the foul line against Ferris State and committed 21 turnovers.

“From our standpoint, free throws have to be a little better and turnovers have got to be a little fewer,” Izzo said. “Those are three things we are going to be looking to do.”