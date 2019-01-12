SpartanMag.com

Tom Izzo joked about it, but he may already be acknowledging the potential detriments of an 20-game conference schedule - or at least the importance of loading up on rest ahead of the grind to come.

Izzo gave his team two days off from practice this week - one was required by NCAA rules, the other was because he felt they needed a longer break, heading into the ground of his team’s Big Ten schedule that will see the No. 6 Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) play four of their next five games away from Breslin Center.

That stretch, which will include trips to Nebraska, Iowa and Purdue, begins Sunday at 4:30 p.m. (CBS) when the Spartans visit Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa., to face upset-minded Penn State (7-9, 0-5).

“We have some guys that are a little run down right now so we want to make sure we’re fresh for these four games out of five on the road and the tough stretch we’re in,” Izzo said on Thursday. “So I weak-kneed it and gave them an extra day off (from practice).”

Izzo put the Spartans through a film session and a walk-through on Thursday, then hit the practice court against on Friday and Saturday for today’s game as the Spartans try to remain one of only two teams with undefeated conference records, along with Michigan. The Spartans and Wolverines are a half-game ahead of surging Maryland (14-2, 5-1).

“I talked with my staff, my trainers, I met with some players and everybody just thought there aren’t many opportunities to get two days (off),” Izzo said. “I talked with my doctors and not for any reason of illness but I just thought it would be beneficial for maybe the two weeks.”

When Michigan State defeated Purdue, 77-59, on Tuesday, Izzo noticed a few players having a little less fuel in their tank than usual, especially center Nick Ward.

Izzo is hoping the Spartans’ legs are recharged when the Spartans face a Nittany Lions team desperate for a chance to turn their fortunes around in conference play.

“I said after the last game, I thought a couple of our bigs didn’t respect the opponent like you need to respect the opponent,’’ Izzo said. “We’ve got to do a better job and I’ve got to do a better job of that. So what Penn State brings is an opportunity to see if we can go against a team that doesn’t have as good a record yet are well coached. They’ve taken some games (to the wire) . . . Indiana, its a two-point game. Michigan, it was an eight-point game late. They’ve played some teams well. They beat Virginia Tech, who’s now a Top 10 team. So, I’m not confused by the way that basketball is, but there’s been upsets all over it, bigger upsets than Penn State (potentially) beating Michigan State, so I’m trying to take the business-like approach and see if we can get our team to play at a level that’s consistent with playing well, no matter who we play.”

The Spartans, who rank No. 9 in the country in scoring offense at 86.4 points per game, will be facing a Penn State team that despite only averaging 58.4 per game in league play has been allowing its opponents to just 67.8 points per game.

And although the Lions have had their troubles on offense, they do have some capable scorers in 6-foot-8 junior forward Lamar Stevens, who leads the team with 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, and 6-foot-2 freshman guard Rasir Bolton, who’s adding 12.6 points, after hitting 32 3-point field goals so far this season (.376 accuracy).

PSU also has one other double-figure scorer in senior guard Josh Reaves, who’s contributing 10.1 points and a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest.

While Penn State has some decent firepower on offense, if they want to improve on their 8-38 all-time mark against MSU, they’re going to have to find a way to stop the Spartans’ dynamic duo of junior point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Nick Ward.

Winston is No. 6 in the Big Ten in Scoring and No. 4 in the nation in assists per game.

Winston, now considered a national player if the year candidate, leads the team with 18 points and 7.4 assists per game, while Ward adds 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds a contest.