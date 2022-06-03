Izzo hires Thomas Kelley as new assistant coach

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo stayed within the Spartan family in finding a replacement for Dwayne Stephens on the Michigan State basketball staff.

Michigan State announced on Friday that former Michigan State basketball player Thomas Kelley has rejoined the Spartan program as an assistant coach.

Stephens left the staff to become head coach at Western Michigan on April 4.

Kelley is the first player from the Izzo era to become a bench assistant coach for the Spartans.

Kelley comes to Michigan State after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Western Michigan. Kelley was initially retained by Stephens at WMU prior to applying for the opening at Michigan State.

“It’s always been a thrill for me when I can bring a former player back to Michigan State and that’s definitely the case with Thomas coming back as an assistant on my staff,” Izzo said in a statement released Friday at noon. “I’ve known Thomas for nearly 30 years, from recruiting him, coaching him and then having him on my staff when he started his career.”

Kelley joins a staff that includes Mark Montgomery and Doug Wojcik. Former bench coach Mike Garland became Special Assistant to the Head Coach last year.

Kelley was one of the final recruits of the Jud Heathcote era in the mid-1990s, and became a starting guard for Tom Izzo’s initial teams. Kelley came off the bench as a senior for the 1999 Final Four team.

“He was a player on my first Final Four team here and when he came back as a graduate assistant in 2015, you could tell from the jump that he was going to be a great coach, from his work on film, his work on the floor with the team and his ability to communicate with the players,” Izzo said. “I always thought he’d be a terrific coach and he was able to grow and learn more during his time at Western Michigan.It’s great to have him back with his Spartan family.”

During his time at Western Michigan, six Broncos earned Mid-American Conference (MAC) recognition and 13 earned Academic All-MAC recognition.

Kelley started his coaching career at Michigan State in 2015-16, joining Izzo’s staff as a graduate manager alongside former Izzo player Austin Thornton, who is now the video coordinator for the program.

During his three seasons as a graduate manager at MSU, Kelley was responsible for breaking down film, assisting with scouting and player development. The Spartans won two Big Ten Championships and reached three NCAA Tournaments during that time.

Kelley played at Michigan State from 1994-99, earning his bachelor’s degree in communications.

As a fifth-year senior in 1998-99, he was part of Izzo’s first Final Four team, helping to lead the Spartans to a 33-5 overall record, the No. 2 national ranking by the Associated Press and a Big Ten Championship. During his playing days, the Spartans appeared in three NCAA Tournaments and two National Invitation Tournaments (NIT).

After his collegiate career, Kelley played 15 seasons overseas in Holland, Israel, Turkey, Austria, Hungary and Finland. As a veteran pro, Kelley remained connected to the local basketball community, playing in the Moneyball Pro Am league in Lansing for several summers.

A native of Grand, Rapids, Mich., Kelley played prep ball at Grand Rapids Union High School.