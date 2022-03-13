Izzo happy Walker gets an extra day to rest his injured ankle

East Lansing, Mich. - Tyson Walker will get a little more time to recuperate from a sprained ankle, thanks to a slight break in the NCAA Tournament pairings, announced Sunday night.

Michigan State will play on Friday night against Davidson in the first round.

“I’m excited that we are (playing) on Friday,” Izzo said. “That will give Tyson maybe a chance. (I) don’t know where he’s at as of today. It wouldn’t be good if we were playing in the next couple of days which means we have our work cut out for us on that, too.”

Walker went down with the ankle injury three minutes into Michigan State’s 75-70 loss to Purdue on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State doctors have been monitoring Walker’s ankle since Saturday evening.

“I have no idea where he is at,” Izzo said of Walker’s health. “I don’t hide injuries very much around here. He won’t practice today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday), I know that for sure.

“When you have that kind of injury, everybody is different. Some guys respond quick to an injury and heal quicker than others.

“The good news is the swelling has gone down. That usually kind of makes a difference in the healing process. If it is swollen, it doesn’t heal as fast.”

Walker’s replacement, A.J. Hoggard, played heroically for Michigan State on Saturday, scoring 17 points to go with 10 assists and no turnovers. Hoggard played through a less-severe ankle sprain, which he sustained moments after Walker went down.

Hoggard went to the bench for two minutes, but then returned to play through pain.

“Even though he played so well in that game, we are going to have to monitor that and see where he is at,” Izzo said. “There is no question that he will practice and play but you have to be smart about that.”

Hoggard and Walker have been splitting time, and starting assignments, relatively evenly this season. Walker has started MSU’s last four games. He was averaging 11.1 points in his three previous starts, prior to Saturday, including clutch, game-changing shots in the final moments of victories over Maryland and Wisconsin.

“I’m glad we play on Friday,” Izzo said. “I’m glad we play in the same time zone.”