Izzo expecting the normal backyard brawl at Michigan

East Lansing, Mich. – It seems that no one wanted to wade into the deep waters of Michigan State’s ongoing rivalry with Michigan in the days prior to the scheduled renewal of one of the top series in college basketball.

Spartans were guarded in their comments about their rival.

“I know it's a rivalry, but at the end of the day, I'm just looking forward to play against them,’’ said freshman guard Max Christie. “It's going to be a great game for sure.’’

Instead, the postgame conversation went straight to what has now ballooned to an average of 14.5 turnovers per game for the Spartans, and cause for worry for No. 10-ranked Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten), who are scheduled to play at Michigan (7-6, 1-2) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (FOX), for the first of two meetings this month.

At the midnight hour, early Saturday morning, there were unconfirmed reports that Michigan might have to postpone the game due to COVID issues.

The second matchup is scheduled for Jan. 29 in East Lansing but whenever the Spartans play their next basketball game, the same main issue will need to be addressed and corrected: turnovers.

“Turnovers are going to be an issue Saturday (at Michigan), they’re going to be an issue next Wednesday (against Minnesota) and next Saturday (versus Northwestern) until we get it straightened out on a consistent basis and value the ball a little bit more,’’ said Izzo, who admitted to having a two-hour meeting with his coaching staff on Thursday to discuss the turnover problem.

The Wolverines, who are turning the ball over 12.5 times a game, are led by All-Big Ten sophomore center Hunter Dickinson’s 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds a game.

The Wolverines are only forcing 9.9 turnovers a game but the way MSU has handled possessions lately, it wouldn’t be hard to fathom a game in which a multitude of Spartan miscues could figure prominently in the outcome of the game.

Despite the emphasis on turnovers, and rightly so, the conversation eventually steered toward the game itself, a matchup that has become prized viewing these days, especially when you consider the added intrigue that MSU will be facing the defending Big Ten champions who were a consensus preseason Top 10 pick, but have plummeted out of the rankings with a 7-6 record to become perhaps the biggest disappointment in the country through the first two months of the season. But the Wolverines’ roster is packed with young athletic skill.

“As far as Michigan goes, probably one of the more talented teams in the league, if you look at just talent,’’ Izzo said. “They are trying to figure out how to play together. They’ve had different lineups (but) I told you about two weeks ago, don’t get fooled by some of these teams’ records, whether it be Michigan, or Illinois or even Michigan State because we have a long way to go. So, I’m looking for the normal backyard brawl. This thing is growing into one of the better rivalries in college sports.

“And don’t even ask me if I hate Michigan because I’ll just say I respect the schools I play and I respect the coaches I go against and that is the same for them. I have great respect for their staff (and) their team, but it is a rivalry game and I’m looking forward to it.’’

The one thing that Izzo can hate is the potential firepower that comes from the Michigan lineup.

In addition to Dickinson, graduate senior guard Eli Brooks is the Wolverines’ only other double-figure scorer.

Brooks averages 12.9 points a game for a Michigan team that has four guys averaging at least 5.2 points a game.

DaVante Jones, a grad transfer from Coastal Carolina, is scoring 7.5 points a game. He tops Michigan in assists at 3.8 per contest, but he hasn’t come close to running the offense as well as last year’s transfer, Mike Smith, who has graduated and moved on.

Jones has good physical strength, but plays with limited burst. He has shot well from 3-point range recently when left alone for spot-up attempts, but has been inconsistent during Michigan’s shaky beginning to the season.

As for the Spartans, who will be looking for their ninth-straight win, senior wing and co-captain Gabe Brown leads the way at 14.5 points, with senior forward Marcus Bingham and Christie adding 10.5 and 10.4 points each, respectively.

Junior forward Malik Hall comes off the bench to contribute 9.9 points, while MSU has three other players who are averaging at least 6.7 points a contest.

Graduate transfer junior guard Tyson Walker is MSU’s top assists man at 5.2 a game. Walker has been a good quarterback for the Spartans, but Izzo will need him to take it up a level when working off of ball screens and attacking Michigan’s suspect ball screen defense. Dickinson is a terrific offensive threat in the low block, but on defense he has trouble covering ground against good ball screen actions. Michigan State can present him with issues in that category if Walker is on his game, and expands it.

Bingham leads Michigan State in rebounding at 7.8 and blocks at 2.8 game for a team that is scoring 75.8 points a contest to Michigan’s 72.8.

While the numbers and won-loss records indicate that MSU should have an edge, the team that executes best in a rivalry game and makes the least mistakes will come out on top.

Michigan State has had its occasional problems with turnovers, but Michigan’s problems have run deeper in six losses.

Michigan is coming off a pair of sound defeats - 75-67 at Rutgers on Tuesday, and 85-71 at Central Florida on Dec. 30.

Michigan hasn’t won a game since beating Southern Utah 87-50 on Dec. 18. and has not beaten a major conference team since blowing out Nebraska 102-67 on Dec. 7.

“As far as their struggles, I look at it as they’re trying to find their rotation,’’ Izzo said. “They’ve changed it a little bit with (6-foot-11 freshman power forward Moussa) Diabate and moving him in a little bit as a starter. They’re getting their point guards situated as we are too, to try to figure that out a little bit and I think they’re a little younger than we are. (So), they’re just adjusting, but this is a very talented, well-coached, they-run-good-stuff team. We’ve got to play our best, I promise you that. Anybody that thinks this isn’t a good Michigan team, is crazy.’’







